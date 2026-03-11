Brandon Sklenar and His Vista Lane Pictures Signs First-Look Deal With Lionsgate

“The Housemaid” star Brandon Sklenar has signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate to produce feature films through his Vista Lane Pictures banner, Erin Westerman, President, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group announved Wednesday.

“Brandon is immensely talented, deeply committed to the craft, and someone whose presence elevates every project he’s part of,” Westerman said in a statement. “We were incredibly grateful when he joined us as Andrew in ‘The Housemaid,’ and watching him bring that character to life only reinforced what a special collaborator he is. We’re thrilled to be continuing this partnership with Brandon and Vista Lane and can’t wait to build new stories and opportunities together.”

Sklenar added: “Ever since I was a kid, films have been my happy place; bold, exciting films that provoke, inspire and stand the test of time — that’s the reason I started Vista Lane Pictures. Lionsgate shares that vision and I can’t wait to see what we create together.”

The partnership builds on the success of “The Housemaid,” brought into the studio by MPG SVP Chelsea Kujawa, who oversaw its development and production. The film became a major box office hit, taking in over $394 million worldwide.

In addition to “The Housemaid,” Sklenar had star-making turns in “It Ends With Us,” which took in nearly $350 million worldwide, and in Taylor Sheridan’s series “1923,” opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

He also previously starred for Lionsgate in the Roland Emmerich hit “Midway.” He is currently filming “Vegas: A Love Story” opposite Maika Monroe, Paul Dano, Michael Shannon, and Judy Greer, and is set to reteam with Sheridan for “F.A.S.T.,” which Sheridan has written for Warner Bros. and “1923” director Ben Richardson.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Dan Freedman. Sklenar is repped by WME, Neon Kite, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

