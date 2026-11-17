Andrew Duplessie, whose horror short “The Littles” has generated over 100 million views across social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, is back with a follow-up, “The Littles 2,” starring Violet McGraw (who appears in Curry Barker’s upcoming “Anything But Ghosts”). And we are thrilled to debut an exclusive new scene.

Duplessie will write and direct a feature version of “The Littles” for Paramount and Walter Hamada’s 18Hz, which is currently in development.

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“Andrew’s new short expands ‘The Littles’ universe and gives a taste of some of the fun sequences we’ve been developing in the feature film script,” Hamada teased. “I am impressed with Andrew’s talent and inspired by his vision to blend live-action with stop motion animation to make a truly unique horror movie. In a business inundated with AI and CGI, it’s refreshing to see someone embrace this handmade artform.”

Henry Selick, director of “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and an inspiration behind one of the new characters in the short, added: “’The Littles’ is the tale of a brave girl who must face small, wicked things behind the walls of her home. Andrew and his very talented team take live action sets and actors and spike them with alchemic puppet animation to create a world where delightful anticipation veers into pure terror and then dark fun and then … who knows? I really love the tone and story of the two introductory shorts they’ve made and can’t wait to see ‘The Littles’ expanded to a feature film.”

The new short was filmed at House Special in Portland, Oregon, former home base of Laika, the creators of “Coraline,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and, currently, “Wildwood.” Artists who worked on the short have also worked on “Coraline,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” while head animator Anthony Scott and head puppeteer Katy Strutz worked together on “Beetlejuice.”

In a Tuesday statement, Duplessie, a veteran producer of “American Horror Stories” (and who was killed by Twisty the murderous clown on the mainline series), shared: “The talented team behind ‘The Littles’ and I have been blown away by the response, and we felt we had no choice but to make another one, this time with twice as much stop motion! At its core, ‘The Littles’ has always been about family. Families fight. They survive, protect, struggle, and endure. And sometimes, they come in very different sizes. I couldn’t be prouder of our team, and I hope you enjoy ‘The Littles 2.’”

“The Littles 2” goes online on Wednesday.