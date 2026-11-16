Apple Expands Video Podcasts to TV in Challenge to YouTube, Spotify

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Apple is bringing video podcasts to its Apple TV app, taking its rivalry with YouTube and Spotify onto television screens as the tech giant tries to reclaim ground in a market it helped create.

The company is beginning developer testing of a dedicated video podcast section Monday before making it available to consumers for free, even without an Apple TV subscription, according to The New York Times. No public launch date has been announced. The feature is expected to reach more than 1 billion devices with the Apple TV app, including Roku players and smart TVs.