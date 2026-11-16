Apple Expands Video Podcasts to TV in Challenge to YouTube, Spotify

Apple is bringing video podcasts to its Apple TV app, taking its rivalry with YouTube and Spotify onto television screens as the tech giant tries to reclaim ground in a market it helped create.
The company is beginning developer testing of a dedicated video podcast section Monday before making it available to consumers for free, even without an Apple TV subscription, according to The New York Times. No public launch date has been announced. The feature is expected to reach more than 1 billion devices with the Apple TV app, including Roku players and smart TVs.
The move underscores how podcasting has changed since Apple helped popularize the format two decades ago. Video has become an increasingly important battleground for audiences and advertising, with YouTube and Spotify overtaking Apple as preferred podcast destinations. According to Edison Research, YouTube ranked first among weekly U.S. podcast consumers in the third quarter, followed by Spotify at 17% and Apple Podcasts at 9%.
Apple introduced enhanced video podcast capabilities in February, allowing users to switch between watching and listening, download videos for offline viewing and access improved playback features. The update also gave creators the ability to dynamically insert video advertisements, including host-read spots, while retaining control over their content and monetization.
The company said at the time that it would not charge creators or hosting providers to distribute podcasts, though participating advertising networks would face impression-based fees for dynamically inserted video ads. Apple has partnered with providers including Acast, Amazon’s ART19 and SiriusXM to support the technology.
Competition is also expanding beyond traditional podcast platforms. Netflix has added more than 50 video podcasts through partnerships with Spotify, iHeartMedia and others, bringing shows including “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and “The Breakfast Club” to its streaming service.
Apple’s latest move puts those shows in front of a potentially much wider television audience. But reaching viewers is one thing; persuading them to leave YouTube and Spotify, where many podcast creators have already built substantial followings, is another.