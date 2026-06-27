‘The Love Hypothesis’ Trailer Teases Amazon’s ‘Star Wars’ Fan Fiction-Turned-Bestseller Adaptation

“The Love Hypothesis” has “Star Wars” to thank for its existence.

Author Ali Hazelwood first published the story that would inspire her New York Times bestseller as a work of fan fiction about the relationship between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the “Star Wars” franchise.

She then reworked the story, adjusted the character names and voila — “The Love Hypothesis” was born.

The film stars Lili Reinhart and, in a funny twist of fate, Daisy Ridley’s husband Tom Bateman as two academic scientists who fall in love. Reinhart is Olive, a Ph.D. candidate and Bateman is Adam, an intimidating professor, but their relationship starts on a different sort of footing.

Flummoxed when she discovers her best friend (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush (Nicholas Duvernay), Olive impulsively kisses Adam and initiates a fake relationship that, wouldn’t you know it, ends up being real.

The first “Love Hypothesis” teaser trailer was released at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest event on Saturday, and you can watch it below.

Claire Scanlon (“The Office,” “Set It Up”) directed the adaptation from a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild.

Amazon MGM Studios will release “The Love Hypothesis” directly to streaming on Prime Video on Sept. 23.

The movie comes as Amazon leans into a YA strategy that blossomed with shows like “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and is now expanding rapidly as other teen and YA-centric adaptations get the TV treatment from Prime Video.

The most recent hit was “Off Campus,” which surpassed “TSITP” as the streamer’s third-highest TV launch ever.

“We’ve crafted a bold and broad vision to become the most beloved streaming destination for young women, creating an essential space for them to feel seen, heard and celebrated,” Day VP of International Kelly Day said during an Obsessed Fest kickoff event on Friday.