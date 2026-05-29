‘The Midnight Library’ Starring Florence Pugh Lands at Paramount for $36 Million

“The Midnight Library,” the feature adaptation of Matt Haig’s novel with director Garth Davis and actress Florence Pugh attached, has landed at Paramount for $36 million.

Paramount is said to have beaten out both Focus Features and Sony, who were reportedly also looking to secure the North American distribution rights. A source with direct knowledge tells TheWrap that Studiocanal will distribute the film in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Benelux, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, with Paramount handling distribution for the rest of the world.

The worldwide sales for “The Midnight Library” launched during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where word first surfaced of the bidding war over the project.

Earlier this month, Studiocanal and Blueprint Pictures, who first optioned Haig’s bestselling novel six years ago, confirmed Davis and Pugh’s involvement in the film.

“I couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Florence Pugh on ‘The Midnight Library,’” Davis, who notably directed Pugh in Netflix’s “East of Eden” series, said at the time. “Her warmth and talent are magical, and together I know we’ll do something special working with Matt’s iconic novel. This is a story that moves us both — a celebration of life in all its possibility and complexity. With Graham Broadbent, Blueprint Pictures and Studiocanal behind us, I can’t wait to illuminate this adventure.”

In response to Pugh’s casting and Davis stepping in as director, Haig noted in a statement to media, “I am so happy that Nora’s story is in such great hands, and that her myriad possibilities will be vividly reawakened by the absolute perfect team. And I can’t wait for people to see my book reimagined for the big screen.”

“The Midnight Library” tells the story of protagonist Nora Seed, who ends up in a magical library stationed between life and death, where she explores the many alternative lives she could’ve lived.

“The Midnight Library” is slated to go into pre-production this fall.