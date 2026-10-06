‘The Odyssey’ Will Return to Imax and 70mm Screens This Month

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Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is returning to Imax theaters and 70mm screens this month, Universal Studios announced Tuesday.

Screenings in select Imax theaters begins on Oct. 9.

Nolan’s epic starring Matt Damon has grossed $1.76 billion worldwide and taken its place as Universal’s highest-grossing film of all time before inflation adjustment, passing the $1.67 billion global record set by “Jurassic World” in 2015 in its ninth weekend in theaters.

The studio record joins a slew of other box office records that “The Odyssey” has set, including a career best for Nolan, surpassing even the inflation-adjusted total of “The Dark Knight Rises”; the all-time R-rated box office record; and the highest-grossing film ever for Imax. It is Nolan’s third $1 billion-plus hit, coming 18 years after his first one, “The Dark Knight,” became the first superhero film to cross that milestone.

“The Odyssey” also stands as the first film that is not a sequel or remake since “Avatar” in early 2010 to gross more than $1 billion outside the U.S. and Canada, underscoring Nolan’s status as one of the most globally popular filmmakers working today.

“What Chris and Emma [Thomas] have created will go down as one of the most ambitious and brilliantly executed films in cinematic history. A generational event that galvanizes moviegoing itself,” said Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“The Odyssey” continues the fruitful relationship between Nolan and Universal that began five years ago, when the filmmaker ended his decade-plus tenure at Warner Bros. and signed on with the Comcast studio to produce his three-hour biopic “Oppenheimer.”