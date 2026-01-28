‘The Only Living Pickpocket in New York’ Review: John Turturro Steals Your Heart in Bittersweet Crime Thriller

Noah Segan’s “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” is a film of rich pleasures, just as its protagonist is struggling to find any riches of his own.

Starring an absolutely terrific John Turturro, the film follows Harry, the titular pickpocket with a heart of gold, as he tries to make his way in a rapidly evolving New York City that is leaving him behind. Even the movie’s title expresses a profound loneliness, reflecting both Harry’s profession and personal life. It also establishes that this is still a dangerous profession and eventually, even a talented pickpocket like Harry may run out of luck.

The film begins with the mournful “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down” by LCD Soundsystem and proceeds to run with that same energy for as long as it can. It’s initially about a wealthy man in a suit setting out on his day. That is, until he seems to be running late and decides to take the subway rather than wait for a car. It’s then that we first glimpse Harry, who is going through an ordinary day of his own. He knows his routes and all the tricks to make a lift, stealing the man in the suit’s wallet without him realizing until he tries to pull it out at lunch.

It’s the first of many slick and entertaining moments that tap into something inherently engaging. Seeing Harry roam through the streets, eyes always observing and waiting for his moment, is entertaining in a fundamentally cinematic sense. This is a film of action and humor, but also melancholy, all of which is experienced in and around the small thefts Harry pulls off. Soon, one seemingly small theft becomes a very big one that may threaten his life, as he picks the wrong mark.

Played with perfect petulance by Will Price of “The Chair Company,” said mark is part of a crime family and turns the tables by threatening to steal from Harry the precious life he is doing his best to live. Suddenly, all of the simple rhythms the aging pickpocket was going through become something more precious, as we realize he may be experiencing them for the last time. While the genre elements of this low-key thriller are all executed perfectly, the film is at its best when it’s a quietly moving character study.

As the film accompanies Harry as he spends time with those he does still have left, namely his ailing wife, your heart starts to slowly break at the looming likelihood of him losing what he has. He’s not always happy, and life is still hard, but it is a life he’s doing his best to fight for. Even his friend/fence, played by a scene-stealing Steve Buscemi, gets a few clever yet crushing lines that speak to this and make you wish the crew could ride off into the sunset.

Credit must also be given to Giancarlo Esposito, who plays a cop who’s also finding himself becoming obsolete. He serves as a critical balancing force to the pickpocket. Though not thrilled about it, he seems to have settled into his safer, quieter life. Alas, that isn’t in the cards for a man like Harry.

Segan, a longtime collaborator of his producer Rian Johnson who recently appeared in the revelatory “Wake Up Dead Man,” does an excellent job of teasing out these more gently existential emotions. Both he and Turturro are so attuned to the comedic and dramatic rhythms of the film that you’re willing to forgive some of its small narrative contrivances, as well as an odd concluding cameo. This perfect pairing builds this character from the inside out, letting us see moments of joy in the time he’s alone with his wife, just as we also see the fear and anger cracking through at the prospect of losing her.

Like Harry himself, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” is a film that’s more than a little rough around the edges, but one you still find yourself falling in love with. Segan has made a gem of a movie that’s more valuable than anything Harry could have ever hoped to steal.

Check out all our Sundance coverage here