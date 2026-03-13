Pixar Short ‘Lightbulb’ Premieres as Part of New YouTube Show

Pixar has a new streaming show — and this time you don’t need a Disney+ subscription. Instead, you can watch the first episode of “The Pixar Show” on YouTube below.

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The episode, which runs a little more than 15 minutes, is a lively mixture of components – there is an extended interview with “Hoppers” director Daniel Chong and members of his creative team, a hilarious interview of Pixar employees while they are waiting in line for lunch, and an animated interstitial from the world of “Finding Nemo” featuring an adorable cuttlefish.

Incredibly, “The Pixar Show” features a brand-new Pixar short called “Lightbulbs” from director Hye Sung Park and producer Paige Johnstone. True to Pixar form, the short will make you laugh and cry. It was inspired by Park’s father’s retirement and is very powerful.

Future episodes of the show promise “artist face-offs,” including a clip of “Incredibles 3” director Peter Sohn and “Elio” filmmaker Domee Shi squaring off, exclusive deleted scenes—such as a clip from “Elemental” featuring Wade and Ember’s baby and a moment from the climax of “Turning Red”—plus much more.

“The Pixar Show” does a great job of capturing the freewheeling creative energy of the Pixar campus, along with insights into how some of your favorite movies are made—in this case, “Hoppers,” which is in theaters now. It’s a lot of fun.

With “Toy Story 5” coming later this summer and a strong slate of projects in the years ahead, “The Pixar Show” is essential viewing for anyone wanting the latest from the Emeryville, Calif.-based animation studio.