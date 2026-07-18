Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’: Colman Domingo in Early Talks to Write Live-Action Adaptation

Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” is set to get the live-action adaptation treatment. And it will potentially have a heavy hitter co-writing the adapted screenplay, too.

Colman Domingo is in early talks to co-write the project, centered on an original story around Tiana, the titular princess who led the 2009 animated feature, memorably voiced by Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose. Domingo, who can currently be seen in Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day,” is set to write the screenplay with “Slave Play” director Robert O’Hara. Though, TheWrap understands that the movie is in early stages, as no deals have closed. It’s unclear if Disney has a director in mind.

Released in 2009, the film was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the duo behind other Disney classics “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana,” both of which have also received the live-action adaptation route. The original film, set in Jazz Age New Orleans, was an interpretation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “The Frog Prince,” as well as the 2002 novel “The Frog Princess” by E.D. Baker.

In animated version of the tale, Tiana is a waitress who dreams of opening a restaurant, who is swindled by a huckster prince who has also been turned into a frog. It was the second-to-last traditionally animated film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The film is perhaps best known for its catchy songs, written by the great Randy Newman (tho of which were nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar), and the character of Dr. Facilier, a voodoo practitioner voiced by Keith David. Dr. Facilier has become an iconic Disney villain and is often trotted out for the company’s Halloween festivities.

Since “The Princess and the Frog” was released, Tiana has appeared in “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and an upcoming Disney+ animated special and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a flume ride, has opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaced Splash Mountain, an attraction based on Disney’s controversial 1946 hybrid film “Song of the South.”

Domingo also appeared on the final season of HBO’s “Euphoria” and voiced the Lion in “Wicked: For Good.”

Domingo is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment, and Shreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Deadline was the first to report the news.