‘The Rescue’ Trailer Sees Brandon Sklenar Turn Into a Country Liam Neeson

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“The Rescue” is almost here.

In the new thriller, Brandon Sklenar plays a cowboy whose daughter is kidnapped by some very bad men, leading him to go on a desperate quest (with her beloved dog) to track her down and bring her home.

While the movie hits theaters on Jan. 29, 2027, Paramount released a brand-new trailer on Friday. You can watch it below, although it seems to give away some pretty big twists so tread lightly.

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Sklenar, probably still best known from his work on “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” stars alongside Hassie Harrison as his country music star ex-wife (another veteran of mainline “Yellowstone”), alongside a colorful cast of supporting characters that includes Josh Lucas, Tim Blake Nelson, Spencer Treat Clark and Austin Amelio.

“The Rescue” was directed by Potsy Ponciroli, whose mostly silent period action movie “Motor City” was released earlier this year, and was written by John Fusco, a genre veteran whose credits include “Young Guns,” “Thunderheart” and Walter Hill’s underrated “Crossroads,” which went into production while Fusco was still a student at NYU.

Sklenar starred in last year’s surprise hit “The Housemaid” and Christopher Landon’s terrific thriller “Drop” and can be seen in “F.A.S.T.” next year, a high-octane action thriller that reunites him with Taylor Sheridan and his “1923” director Ben Richardson, alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Juliana Canfield and Sam Claflin. It hits theaters on May 14 from Warner Bros.

But before that, you can grab your dog, your gun and your most trustworthy cowboy boots and watch “The Rescue” when it hits theaters from Paramount and Spyglass on Jan. 29, 2027.