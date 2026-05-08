‘The Sheep Detectives’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Voicing the Sheep?

“The Sheep Detectives” is the next great whodunit to hit theaters, and we’ve got everything you need ot know about its cast. The Amazon MGM release boasts a stacked roster of on-camera and voice talent, which certainly contributed to some of the glowing reviews it’s been getting.
The family movie follows a group of sheep determined to figure out how their shepherd – played by Hugh Jackman – was murdered as the bumbling police prove less than useful. Plenty of A-Listers showed out to lend their voices to the film written by “The Last of Us” and “Chernobyl” scribe Craig Mazin.
These are the big stars to know behind the various sheep in the new murder-mystery comedy.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Lily
Julia Louis-Dreyfus voices Lily.
Louis-Dreyfus is certainly most famous for playing Elaine in “Seinfeld.” She also pulled in a number of Emmys for her role playing Selina Meyers in HBO’s “Veep” and the long-running sitcom “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” On the film front most recently, she joined the MCU as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and popped up in “Thunderbolts,” in addition to reuniting with filmmaker Nicole Holofcener in “You Hurt My Feeling.” She’s also lent her voice to “Onward.”
Bryan Cranston as Sebastian
Bryan Cranston voices Sebastian.
Cranston earned heaps of acclaim playing Walter White in “Breaking Bad.” More recently he joined the star-studded cast of “The Studio” and reteamed with the show that first put him in the mainstream with the revival of “Malcolm in the Middle.” Other recent projects include “Kung Fu Panda 4” and “The Phoenician Scheme.”
Patrick Stewart as Sir Ritchfield
Sir Patrick Stewart voices Sir Ritchfield.
Stewart is most known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and then reprising that role in other “Star Trek” properties, most recently for three seasons of “Star Trek: Picard.” He has also played Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies for two decades and is reprising his role in “Avengers: Doomsday” in December.
Regina Hall as Cloud
Regina Hall voices Cloud.
Hall turned plenty of heads in 2025 in the ensemble of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Best Picture Oscar-winning “One Battle After Another.” She is also known for fan-favorite comedies like “Scary Movie” and “Girls Trip,” as well as “Law Abiding Citizen,” “The Best Man Holiday” and the acclaimed Showtime series “Black Monday.” She next stars in “Scary Movie 6,” reuniting with co-star Anna Faris.
Bella Ramsey as Zora
Bella Ramsey voices Zora.
Ramsey’s biggest claim to fame is playing Ellie in HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game “The Last of Us,” also from “The Sheep Detectives” co-writer Craig Mazin. She first earned wider recognition after playing Lyanna Mormont in “Game of Thrones.”
Chris O’Dowd as Mopple
Chris O’Dowd voices Mopple.
O’Dowd starred in “Bridesmaids,” “Moone Boy,” “The Sapphires,” and in “The Big Door Prize” on Apple TV. He’s also been in “Big Mouth,” an episode of “Black Mirror” and the “Get Shorty” TV adaptation.
Brett Goldstein as Ronnie and Reggie
Brett Goldstein voices the twins Ronnie and Reggie.
Brett Goldstein is best known for his two-time Emmy-winning performance as Roy Kent in Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso.” He also co-created and appeared in “Shrinking” also at Apple TV. Goldstein also exists in the MCU as Hercules.
Rhys Darby as Wool-Eyes
Rhys Darby voices Wool-Eyes.
Darby is a storied actor and comedian from New Zealand whose mainstream credits include playing Norman in “Yes Man,” Stede Bonnett in the HBO Max series “Our Flag Means Death,” Murray in “Flight of the Concords,” Angus in “Pirate Radio” and recently collaborating with filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi on “Next Goal Wins.”