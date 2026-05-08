‘The Sheep Detectives’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Voicing the Sheep?

“The Sheep Detectives” is the next great whodunit to hit theaters, and we’ve got everything you need ot know about its cast. The Amazon MGM release boasts a stacked roster of on-camera and voice talent, which certainly contributed to some of the glowing reviews it’s been getting.

The family movie follows a group of sheep determined to figure out how their shepherd – played by Hugh Jackman – was murdered as the bumbling police prove less than useful. Plenty of A-Listers showed out to lend their voices to the film written by “The Last of Us” and “Chernobyl” scribe Craig Mazin.

These are the big stars to know behind the various sheep in the new murder-mystery comedy.