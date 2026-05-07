Final ‘Minions & Monsters’ Trailer Looks Like ‘Babylon’ Meets ‘Despicable Me’

Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” is nearly here.

The latest installment in the long-running “Despicable Me” franchise premieres as the opening movie at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 21, before hitting theaters on July 1. (Expect every child you know to be running through the sprinkles on July 4 weekend while speaking Minion-y gibberish.)

The latest trailer will reacquaint you with the upcoming madness. Watch it below.

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Set in the 1920s, the film features the Minions attempting to make it in Hollywood. In order to do so, they create a horror movie concept and then decide to fill the movie with actual monsters. What could go wrong?

The trailer suggests a winning combination of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and echoes of Lovecraftian horror, with a winning little goblin guy as an adorable new addition to the crew.

Trey Parker, Jesse Eisenberg, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Allison Janney, Zooey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr provide voices, along with Pierre Coffin, who voices the Minions and who directed and co-wrote (with Bryan Lynch) “Minions & Monsters.” Coffin also directed the first three “Despicable Me” movies, the first “Minions” movie and has voiced the Minions in every entry in the franchise. The last entry, 2024’s “Despicable Me 4,” similarly debuted at that year’s Annecy.

Illumination is coming off a very big year, with “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” produced alongside Nintendo, closing in on $900 million worldwide.

“Minions & Monsters” is one of a handful of big animated features opening this summer, along with “Toy Story 5,” “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” and the long-awaited animation/live-action hybrid “Coyote vs. Acme.”

“Minions & Monsters” opens on July 1.