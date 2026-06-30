‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Will Be Streaming Soon

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” will be available to stream in July.

The animated sequel to 2023’s smash hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be streaming exclusively on Peacock on July 30, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

In addition to “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” the first “Mario” movie and hours of bonus content will also be streaming on Peacock at the same time, including a making-of documentary.

The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures sequel hit theaters in April and quickly became a monster hit, going on to gross over $1 billion at the box office.

The story finds Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) on a mission across the galaxy that brings them into contact with Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) and Peach’s sister Rosalina (Brie Larson). There’s also Donald Glover as Yoshi and Glen Powell as Star Fox.

The streaming release date comes as Illumination’s next monster hit, “Minions & Monsters,” hits theaters over the July 4th holiday.

So mark your calendars for July 30 to stream “Super Mario Galaxy Movie” to your heart’s content, and see the full list of streaming bonus features below.