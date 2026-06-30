‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Will Be Streaming Soon

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” will be available to stream in July.
The animated sequel to 2023’s smash hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be streaming exclusively on Peacock on July 30, the streamer announced on Tuesday.
In addition to “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” the first “Mario” movie and hours of bonus content will also be streaming on Peacock at the same time, including a making-of documentary.
The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures sequel hit theaters in April and quickly became a monster hit, going on to gross over $1 billion at the box office.
The story finds Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) on a mission across the galaxy that brings them into contact with Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) and Peach’s sister Rosalina (Brie Larson). There’s also Donald Glover as Yoshi and Glen Powell as Star Fox.
The streaming release date comes as Illumination’s next monster hit, “Minions & Monsters,” hits theaters over the July 4th holiday.
So mark your calendars for July 30 to stream “Super Mario Galaxy Movie” to your heart’s content, and see the full list of streaming bonus features below.
- Next Level: Making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Go behind the scenes of this epic journey across the cosmos as the visionary creators at Nintendo, the acclaimed filmmakers and artists of Illumination, and the extraordinary cast who redefined these iconic characters reveal the artistry behind every meticulously crafted moment.
- Cast of Characters
Explore how this impeccable cast masterfully embodied the iconic Mario Bros. characters, honoring their legacy while captivating audiences across generations worldwide.
- Exploring the Galaxy
Guided by the filmmakers and cast, audiences embark on a journey through the film’s most iconic settings, revealing the thoughtful layers of nostalgia embedded in each one.
- Galactic Thematics
The emotional core of any Super Mario Bros. film lies in its relationships. This piece delves into the bonds between characters, examining the alliances that are tested, the connections that are broken, and those that endure and evolve forever.
- Cosmic Tunes
Some sounds are unmistakably Super Mario Bros. Composer Brian Tyler invites audiences inside his creative process, reimagining the franchise’s iconic game music as a powerful cinematic score that drives the action and elevates this epic adventure.
- Power-Ups
There is no greater tool in the galaxy than a perfectly timed power-up. Take a closer look at the many power-ups featured in the film, explore how the filmmakers selected which to include, and hear from the cast as they share their personal favorites.
- Secrets of the Galaxy
Brimming with cleverly hidden Easter eggs, the film invites fans to return again and again to catch them all. In this feature, the filmmakers and cast offer insider guidance on where to look, what to watch for, and the surprises waiting to be discovered.
- Seen on the Screen Podcast Episode: Brie Larson
Academy Award–winner Brie Larson sits down with Jacqueline Coley to discuss her lifelong love of gaming, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on bringing Rosalina to life in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.