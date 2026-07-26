Tom Holland Admits He’s Promoted Films He Isn’t Proud of: ‘Why Should You See This Movie? … You Shouldn’t Because It’s S–t’

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Tom Holland says that his promotional tours for “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” have been “really easy” compared to previous junkets in his career, when he felt he was promoting a movie people shouldn’t bother with “because it’s shit.”

Speaking with the podcast Dish in an episode published on July 22, Holland opened up about his “busy” year promoting two summer blockbusters. The star has been on a weekslong promotional push for both “The Odyssey,” now playing in theaters, and his Marvel return “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which opens two weeks later.

“I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really think people should go see it,” Holland said. “I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s shit.’”

“It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap to be honest,” Holland continued. “I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super proud of both of the films.”

Audiences and critics both agree with Holland on “The Odyssey.” Christopher Nolan’s ambitiously mounted adaptation of Homer’s epic is on pace to be one of the year’s highest-grossing films, looking to surge past a $500 million global total in only its second weekend of release. Reviews have been ecstatic, with the industry already abuzz about the film’s awards future.

While “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has not screened for critics yet, all three of Holland’s prior installments drew positive reviews. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen recent entries disappoint both critically and commercially, but Holland’s tenure as the friendly neighborhood webslinger is largely seen as a crown jewel for the franchise. Sony Pictures will have high box office expectations for “Brand New Day” when it releases July 31.