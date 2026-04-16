‘Top Gun 3’ Script Underway, ‘World War Z’ Sequel in the Works at Paramount

“Top Gun 3” is officially in active development, Paramount’s Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein announced from the CinemaCon stage during the studio’s presentation on Thursday. They also revealed that a “World War Z” sequel is in the works.

No further specifics were given for either title, other than the fact that Tom Cruise will return for the next “Top Gun” film.

Development on “Top Gun 3” has been known for sometime, and is not a surprise given that “Top Gun: Maverick” was a smashing success in 2022. The film earned nearly $1.5 billion at the box office, confirming not only the strong regard that still existed for the original 1986 movie, but also Cruise’s continued star power and box office draw in the post-COVID era.

Joseph Kosinski directed “Top Gun: Maverick,” with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.

Paramount has also been trying to get another “World War Z” movie off the ground for years. At one point, David Fincher was set to direct with Brad Pitt returning, but the filmmaker exited over budget concerns.

Released in 2013 and based on Max L. Brooks’ book of the same name, “World War Z” grossed $540 million worldwide and was a success despite creative issues during production. The film famously ditched its action-packed third act in favor of a more intimate finale during reshoots.