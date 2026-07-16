Cate Blanchett, Riley Keough, Chris Pine, Margaret Qualley Films Headed to Toronto Film Festival

New films starring Cate Blanchett, Riley Keough, Margaret Qualley, Naomi Watts, Chris Pine and Lily Rose Depp will screen at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, organizers shared on Thursday.

In the first announcement of films in its Special Presentations program, the festival confirmed that “Alpha Gang,” “Glaxo,” “The Housewife,” “Love of Your Life” and “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” will screen at TIFF. Last week, the festival revealed three titles, including its opening-night film, Sian Heder’s “Being Heumann.”

“Alpha Gang” stars Cate Blanchett, Riley Keough, Dave Bautista, Chris Pine and Lily Rose Depp and was directed by David and Nathan Zellner, whose last film was the low-budget, dialogue-free “Sasquatch Sunset.” It deals with aliens who come to Earth and experience human emotions.

“Glaxo” is from Argentinian director Benjamin Naishtat, whose 2018 film “Rojo” premiered in Toronto. It is set in a small town upset by the arrival of a retired policeman and his wife.

“Love of Your Life” is the second feature from cinematographer-turned-director Rachel Morrison, who previously made “The Fire Inside” in 2024. Her new film is a romantic drama starring Margaret Qualley and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

First-time director Ben Shirinian’s “The Housewife” stars Tye Sheridan as a New York Times journalist who tracks down a former Nazi officer living in Queens and Naomi Watts as the suspect’s wife. The film will be released by Neon.

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” from Pakistani-American director Bassam Tariq, is an Amazon MGM action film starring Mahershala Ali as a deeply religious hitman.

“Glaxo,” “Love of Your Life,” “The Housewife” and “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” will all make their world premieres in Toronto. “Alpha Gang” is listed by TIFF as an international premiere, which means that before it goes to Toronto it will have already screened in the United States, mostly likely at the Telluride Film Festival.

An extended lineup of Galas and Special Presentations will be announced by TIFF on Monday, followed by additional announcements over the next three weeks.

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Sept. 20.