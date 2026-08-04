Toronto Film Festival Adds Record Number of Animated Films

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The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival has added 70 feature films in the Centerpiece, Wavelengths and Classics programs, including an unprecedented eight animated films and a 4K restoration of Ken Russell’s controversial and sexually charged “The Devils.”

The animated Centerpiece titles include Louise Bagnall’s “Julian,” Xu Zao’s “Light Pillar” and Sebastien Laudenbach’s “Viva Carmen.”

The Centerpiece program consists of 54 films from 50 countries. Twenty-four are world premieres, among them Kim Bartley’s “Lemonade,” Avi Nesher’s “Our Loves” and Kris Rey’s “Trash Mountain.”

The majority of the Centerpiece selections are North American or Canadian premieres of films that initially screened at other festivals. Those include Diego Luna’s “Ashes,” Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo’s “Ben’Imana,” Valeska Grisebach’s “The Dreamed Adventure,” May el-Toukhy’s “Woman Unknown,” Anthony Chen’s “We Are All Strangers” and Pegah Ahangarani’s “Rehearsals for a Revolution.”

The Wavelengths section, which is devoted to challenging films and shorts, consists of 11 features and four programs of short and medium-length films. Artists include Beatrice Gibson (“At Night”), Lisandro Alonso (“Double Freedom”), Denis Côté (“Nobody’s Violence”) and Mariano Llinás (“Life of Jorge Luis Borges”). The section also contains “Once Upon a Time in Harlem,” a documentary shot by William Greaves at a gathering of key members of the Harlem Renaissance in 1972, but unseen until David Greaves recovered the footage after his father’s death.

The TIFF Classics program will consist of 4K restorations of five films. “Ken Russell’s The Devils” is the highest-profile entry, along with work by Lynne Stopkewich, John Abraham, Fei Mu and Kon Ichikawa.

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Sept. 20. Additional programming will be announced this week.

Here are the new additions to the TIFF lineup. Titles followed by asterisks are world premieres.

Centerpiece

“A Girl Unknown,” Zou Jing | China

“After Elena,” Shawn Garry | Chile, Colombia, Italy *

“Ah Girl,” Ang Geck Geck Priscilla | Singapore

“Ashes,” Diego Luna | Mexico, Spain

“Back in Black,” Ron Murphy | Canada *

“Ben’Imana,” Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo | Rwanda, Gabon, France, Norway

“The Betrayers,” David Bezmozgis | Canada, Ukraine *

“The bovine with the curved horns,” Omar E. Ospina Giraldo | Colombia *

“The City of the Living,” Edoardo Gabbriellini | Italy

“Congo Boy,” Rafiki Fariala | Central African Republic, France, Democratic Republic of Congo, Italy

“Conversation With The Sea,” Muayad Alayan | Palestine

“The Difficult Bride,” Rubaiyat Hossain | France, Bangladesh, Germany, Norway, Portugal

“Dorothy,” Karthik Subbaraj | India *

“The Dreamed Adventure,” Valeska Grisebach | Germany, France, Bulgaria, Austria

“Eklipse,” Manuel Wetscher | Austria, Italy

“Elephants in the Fog,” Abinash Bikram Shah | Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil, Norway

“Everytime,” Sandra Wollner | Austria, Germany

“Flies,” Fernando Eimbcke | Mexico

“Four Seasons in Java,” Kamila Andini | Indonesia, France, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore *

“Furies,” Rami Kodeih | Lebanon, Brazil

“Future Tense,” Jenna Cato Bass | South Africa, Australia *

“God Bless You, Mr Kopu,” Alex Liu | New Zealand, Australia *

“Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!,” Josef Kubota Wladyka | USA

“How We Stand,” Marie Clements | Canada *

“Inherit,” Banjong Pisanthanakun | Thailand *

“Intermission,” Yonfan | Hong Kong

“Iron Boy,” Louis Clichy | France, Belgium

“Julián,” Louise Bagnall | Luxembourg, Ireland, Canada, Denmark

“La Gradiva,” Marine Atlan | France, Italy

“L’AUTRE,” Alexandre Franchi | Canada *

“Lemonade,” Kim Bartley | Ireland, United Kingdom *

“Light Pillar,” Xu Zao | China

“Long Long Night,” Kyu Bock Youm | South Korea *

“The Lost Children Of Tuam,” Frank Berry | Ireland

“Love is the monster,” Neto Villalobos Brenes | Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Chile, Mexico *

“Marie Madeleine,” Géssica Généus | France, Haiti, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg

“Muyi,” Julien Chheng | France

“Neverman,” Rodrigo Barriuso | Canada *

“Our Loves,” Avi Nesher | Israel *

“Rehearsals for a Revolution,” Pegah Ahangarani | Czech Republic, Spain

“The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,” Daniel Oriahi | Nigeria *

“Smudge the Blades,” Cody Lightning | Canada *

“Soumsoum, The Night of the Stars,” Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Chad, France

“Sunburn,” Serville Poblete | Canada *

“The Surgeon,” Roshan Sethi | Ireland *

“Tangles,” Leah Nelson | Canada, USA

“Thirteen in Gaza,” Hosam Abu Dan | Palestine *

“Toy Gun Bandit,” Rémi St-Michel | Canada *

“Trash Mountain,” Kris Rey | USA *

“The Violinist,” Ervin Han, Raúl García | Singapore, Spain, Italy

“Viva Carmen,” Sébastien Laudenbach | France

“We Are All Strangers,” Anthony Chen | Singapore

“Where the River Begins,” Juan Andrés Arango | Canada, Colombia, Norway *

“Woman Unknown,” May el-Toukhy | Denmark

Wavelengths Features

“At Night”, Beatrice Gibson | United Kingdom, France

“Double Freedom (La libertad doble)”, Lisandro Alonso | Chile, Argentina, Luxembourg, Germany, United Kingdom

“Everything Else is Noise (Lo demás es ruido)”, Nicolás Pereda | Germany, Canada, Mexico

“Life of Jorge Luis Borges (Biografía de Jorge Luis Borges)”, Mariano Llinás | Argentina

“London”, Sebastian Brameshuber | Austria

“My Wife Cries (Meine Frau Weint)”, Angela Schanelec | Germany, France

“Nobody’s Violence (Violence du corps de l’autre)”, Denis Côté | Canada

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem”, William Greaves, David Greaves | USA

“The Black Box is Orange”, Yuula Benivolski | Canada *

“The Diary of a Chambermaid (Le journal d’une femme de chambre)”, Radu Jude | France, Romania

“The Remotes”, John Torres | Philippines *

TIFF Classics

“Ken Russell’s The Devils”, Ken Russell | United Kingdom, 1971

“Kissed”, Lynne Stopkewich | Canada, 1996

“Report to Mother (Amma Ariyan)”, John Abraham | India, 1986

“Spring in a Small Town (Xiao cheng zhi chun)”, Fei Mu | China, 1948 World

“Ten Dark Women (Kuroi jûnin no onna)”, Kon Ichikawa | Japan, 1961

Pelechian Project

“Land of the People”, Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR, 1966 (10 mins.)

“The Beginning”, Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR, 1967 (10 mins.)

“We”, Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR, 1969 (27 mins.)

“The Seasons”, Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR, 1975 (31 mins.)

“The End”, Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, 1992 (8 mins.)