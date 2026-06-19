‘Toy Story 5’ Credits Scenes: Yes, You Should Stay in Your Seats

Arriving seven years after 2019’s underrated “Toy Story 4,” the latest entry in Pixar’s 31-year-old franchise, “Toy Story 5,” sees Bonnie’s toys confronting newfangled technology. The focus this time is on Jessie (a returning Joan Cusack), who, threatened by an iPad-like Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), finds herself in a heap of trouble. It’s a delight.

But the question remains – is there anything after the movie ends? The only way to really know is to keep reading, which we suggest you do. But not after a stern spoiler warning.

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Is there anything after the movie?

Yes.

Explain.

Well, first off, there’s a beautiful end title sequence (a main-on-end, if you will) set to Taylor Swift’s new song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is lovely and heartbreaking and very fun. And let’s take a moment to highlight the incredibly talented (and very human) artists who were responsible for the sequence!

It was directed by Kenna Harris, one of the “Toy Story 5” directors, with input by director Andrew Stanton and production designer Bob Pauley, plus storyboards by Charles Choo and Tess Abrams and art by Laura Meyer and Jacy Zuckerbrow.

Anything after the title sequence/Taylor song?

Yes, actually!

Go on.

There’s a brief scene of a sad-looking kid, lonely on a playground. One of the 50 next-generation Buzzes flies down from the sky and lands in the kid’s lap. Suddenly, the other kids on the playground are each given a Buzz. A teacher runs out to tell the kids to settle down, and a Buzz lands in his arms too. (The teacher keeps it.) The Buzzes are very happy to be with kids of their own. Until another kid on the playground pulls a toy out of their backpack – it’s a high-tech Zurg toy! As Leonard Nimoy once said on an episode of “The Simpsons,” “The cosmic ballet goes on.”

Is there anything after this scene?

The credits roll, featuring all the hardworking artists and technicians that it took to bring “Toy Story 5” to life in just three-and-a-half years! That is very quick!

Anything besides the credits?

There’s a brief musical interlude towards the very end of the credits, where some of the characters are seen dancing and singing, led by Bad Bunny’s toy character Pizza With Sunglasses. It’s cute, but not essential to stick around for. You’ve probably got things to do.

“Toy Story 5” is in theaters now.