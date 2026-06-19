‘Toy Story 5’ Character Guide: Meet the Voices Behind the Toys

Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” has arrived, and it’s got a massive cast of new and returning voices.

The latest installment in the long-running franchise, which began back in 1995 with the original film, sees Bonnie’s toys coming face-to-face with a new arrival that could threaten their entire existence – a tablet named Lilypad. How will the toys combat this new interloper? Well, there’s only one way to find out – to go see “Toy Story 5” in theaters, of course.

But you might have a more pressing question – which of your favorite toys are returning for the latest sequel? And which are sitting this installment out? Read on to find out!

Tom Hanks attends the “Toy Story 5” premiere (Getty Images) Tom Hanks as Woody Despite Woody breaking away from the rest of Bonnie’s toys at the end of “Toy Story 4,” content to live with Bo Peep and keep rescuing lost toys, Woody is drawn back into the adventure this time around. He’s a little balder, a little pudgier and this time he’s wearing a Sergio Leone-indebted poncho, but other than that, he’s our favorite sheriff. It’s good to have him back. Tom Hanks’ resume is almost too voluminous to recount here, but he won two consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor (for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump”), starred in five Steven Spielberg movies (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Terminal,” “Bridge of Spies” and “The Post”) and has hosted “Saturday Night Live” ten (!) times. More recently, he has appeared in Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” Robert Zemeckis’ “Here,” and Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” where he played Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ unscrupulous manager (which, oddly, did not secure him a Best Supporting Actor nomination). In addition to his work in the “Toy Story” universe, Hanks also portrayed Walt Disney in 2013’s underrated “Saving Mr. Banks.” Read Next

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Tim Allen attends the “Toy Story 5” premiere (Getty Images) Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear At the start of “Toy Story 5” Buzz is Jessie’s deputy in Bonnie’s room. He’s also trying to figure out his feelings about Jessie, who he clearly adores and wants to take to the next level. Additionally, there are 50 high-tech next-generation Buzz Lightyears that we follow throughout “Toy Story 5.” How do they reconcile with the main story? Well, you’ll just have to wait to find out. But they are a hoot – and all voiced by Tim Allen! Allen is perhaps best known for his television work, whether it’s “Home Improvement,” which ran from 1991 to 1999; “Last Man Standing,” from 2011 to 2021; or his most recent role on “Shifting Gears,” which started in 2025 and is still on the air. (He was also in “The Santa Clauses,” a Disney+ streaming show that ran for two seasons.) His most beloved movies include “The Santa Clause” and its two sequels (the first one is still the best), sci-fi adventure “Galaxy Quest” and the underrated Christmas movie “Christmas with the Kranks.” If you want some great, underrated Tim Allen movies, check out 2002’s “Big Trouble,” based on a novel by Dave Barry and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, or 2008’s “Redbelt,” an action drama written and directed by David Mamet. You’ll thank me later!

Joan Cusack attends the “Toy Story 5” premiere (Getty Images) Joan Allen as Jessie “Toy Story 5” is very much “Jessie’s movie.” She’s the one who really leads the charge in terms of figuring out Lilypad’s agenda and attempting to connect Bonnie with friends her age. And you know what? It’s about time. Since Jessie was introduced in “Toy Story 2,” she has been one of the more fascinating and layered characters in the “Toy Story” universe, one that has been saddled with one of the most tragic backstories but who is brassy and fun and never gets defeated. Yee-haw! Joan Cusack has been voicing Jessie since the beginning and has had an amazing career. While she doesn’t do a ton of acting anymore (her last on-screen appearance was in 2019), her list of credits is so impressive – including but not limited to 1992’s “Toys” (where she plays a toy of sorts), 1993’s “Addams Family Values,” 1997’s “Grosse Pointe Blank” and “In & Out,” 2003’s “School of Rock” and 2016’s “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.” She’s the best. Read Next

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Greta Lee voices Lilypad in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Greta Lee as Lilypad Lilypad is a new piece of tech that is introduced to Bonnie’s room – a little iPad-type tablet that allows kids to play games and connect with their friends. Jessie is particularly threatened by Lilypad’s arrival after seeing how so many kids have become lost in the digital haze of their devices. But is Lilypad really as nefarious as Jessie imagines? Or does she also want the same things for Bonnie? Greta Lee voices Lilypad, and she knows a thing or two about the dangers of technology, having appeared in Disney’s “Tron: Ares” last year as a programmer who is threatened by a program. Last year, she also starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” with her big break coming in the Oscar-nominated drama “Past Lives” for director Celine Song. Lee’s animated output also includes “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and its sequel (she’ll be back for the third film next year), plus Paramount’s “The Tiger’s Apprentice.” She can next be seen in Netflix’s thriller “The Last House” later this summer.

Conan O’Brien voices Smarty Pants in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants Smarty Pants is one of three older devices known as the “tech trio” (more on them in a minute), secreted away at Blaze’s house. (Blaze lives in the house where Emily, Jessie’s original owner, lived.) He is a potty-training toy that helps little kids master the bathroom, which made us contemplate just how germy Smarty Pants really is. True to his name, he is also erudite and thinks very highly of himself. He looks like a roll of toilet paper too. Conan O’Brien, the longstanding late-night host, voices Smarty. O’Brien was first known for his writing work on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons” before becoming the host of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” which he hosted from 1993 to 2009. He was then briefly (and dramatically) the host of NBC’s flagship late night talk show “The Tonight Show,” before going to basic cable for “Conan,” which he hosted from 2010 to 2021. In terms of movies, O’Brien has mostly played himself, although he has done voice work before, as The Riddler in “The Lego Batman Movie” and in another direct-to-video Batman animated film. In the last few years, too, he has played characters in live-action that aren’t himself, including making a splash in last year’s “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You.” Read Next

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Scarlett Spears voices Bonnie in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Scarlett Spears as Bonnie Bonnie Anderson has assumed the role that Andy did in the first three toy stories – she is the toys’ kid and has been since the end of “Toy Story 3.” Her mother works as a receptionist at Sunnyside Daycare, which is where the third film was set. And has a sweet but somewhat inattentive father. In “Toy Story 5” Bonnie’s parents decide to get her a Lilypad device in an effort to help her make friends but the other toys – particularly Jessie – are none too please. Scarlett Spears is actually the third actress to voice Bonnie. Emily Hahn voiced the character in “Toy Story 3” and subsequent short films and television specials, while Madeleine McGraw took over the role for “Toy Story 4.” Now it’s Spears’ turn! At age 9, Spears already has an enviable CV, having appeared as young Dora in a live-action, direct-to-Paramount+ “Dora the Explorer” movie, young Glinda in “Wicked: For Good” and on 42 episodes of “General Hospital” between 2022 and 2025.

Mykal-Michelle Harris voices Blaze in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze Blaze lives in the house where Emily, Jessie’s former owner, used to live. She’s a horse girl with a very wry sense of humor, playful imagination and a keen love of animals, including her own horse Daffodil and her pig Jimmy Dean. She could be the perfect friend for Bonnie. If only there were a way that Jessie could connect them … Mykal-Michelle Harris, who voices Blaze, feels like she’s well on her way to becoming a Disney Legend already. She was a main cast member on “Mixed-ish,” which ran on Disney-owned ABC; was also part of the cast of “Raven’s Home” in seasons five and six; is the voice of Ariel aka the Little Mermaid in the animated series “Ariel;” is the voice of Riri Williams aka Ironheart in “Iron Man and His Awesome Friends” shorts; has appeared on Disney series “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” and “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire.” And her next big series role is on Jon Favreau’s “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” show. And when it comes to movies, her previous biggest project was, you guessed it, a direct-to-Disney+ “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake. See what we mean?

Craig Robinson voices Atlas in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Image) Craig Robinson as Atlas Atlas is another member of the so-called tech trio; a piece of discarded and outdated technology. In Atlas’ case, he’s a little GPS in the shape of a hippopotamus. But as the story goes along, his unique abilities become hugely essential to Jessie’s mission to get Blaze and Bonnie together. Who says he’s too old? Craig Robinson is a very funny man who you probably first saw on “The Office,” where he played Darryl from 2005 to 2013. He also appeared on everything from “Eastbound & Down” to “Mr. Robot” to “What We Do in the Shadows” (and everything in between). A good part of his film career has been built on voices in animated films – he was a cookie in “Shrek Forever After,” another food in “Sausage Party,” Mr. Shark in DreamWorks Animation’s two “Bad Guys” movies and most recently, Baloney Tony in Netflix’s extremely charming “In Your Dreams.” Read Next

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Shelby Rabara voices Snappy in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Shelby Rabara as Snappy Snappy is the third member of the tech trio, a kid-friendly digital camera with an easy user interface and colorful colors. She too is relegated to the “old tech” drawer, along with Atlas, but with Smarty Pants becomes an essential part of the adventure in “Toy Story 5.” Interestingly, she introduces a photo of Blaze at Disneyland, which opens up a lot of philosophical questions, like – do the “Toy Story”-based attractions exist at Disneyland in the “Toy Story” universe? Are the rides still there, but they have different theming? And, more importantly, why am I thinking about this so much? Shelby Rabara has definitely appeared in your favorite show – whatever it is! – including “House M.D.,” “My Name is Earl,” “CSI,” “Glee,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Dollface” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” In terms of voice acting, she voiced Peridot in “Steven Universe” and “Steven Universe: The Movie.” And now she voices Snappy! How cool is that?

Tony Hale voices Forky in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Tony Hale as Forky Forky was introduced in “Toy Story 4” and instantly became a fan favorite. He inspired his own Disney+ micro-series (the very funny “Forky Asks a Question”) and has appeared on countless pieces of merchandise. In “Toy Story 5” he is adjusting to life as a married man – his wedding to Karen Beverly opens the movie. He’s much more of a background player in this movie, but still gets some of the best zingers – they’re too good to give away here. Tony Hale is one of the funniest people alive and has dozens of credits to his name. You probably first remember seeing him on “Arrested Development,” even though by that point he had already appeared on episodes of “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City” and “Dawson’s Creek” (yes, seriously). Since then, he has been on so many shows, including his Emmy-winning work in “Veep,” but let’s narrow it down to Disney-related material. Okay (deep breath), he’s been a voice on “Doc McStuffins,” “Pickle and Peanut,” “Mickey and the Roadster Racers,” “Amphibia,” “Solar Opposites,” “The Ghost and Molly McGee,” “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” “Sofia the First: Royal Magic” and “Iron Man and His Awesome Friends” (as Ultron). On the movie side, he was the voice of Fear in “Inside Out 2” (taking over for Bill Hader) and was in “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Quiz Lady” (both for Disney). Truly heading for that Disney Legend crown too.

Melissa Villaseñor voices Karen Beverly in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly Karen Beverly is a knife character that Bonnie made at school. She was introduced at the end of “Toy Story 4” and at the beginning of “Toy Story 5” she is getting married to Forky. As Bonnie says – “I now pronounce you husband and knife.” Melissa Villaseñor is probably best known for her time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” (from season 42 to 47). Villaseñor is unique in that she appears in both of Pixar’s 2026 movies – in “Hoppers” she was Ellen the bear and here she is as Karen Beverly in “Toy Story 5.” They clearly love her at the Emeryville, California-based studio since she also co-starred in the studio’s excellent, unsung series “Win or Lose.” She also voiced characters in Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and DreamWorks Animation’s “Dog Man” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” Read Next

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Matty Matheson voices Dr. Nutcase in “Toy Story 5″ (Pixar/Getty Images” Mathy Matheson as Dr. Nutcase Mr. – excuse me – Dr. Nutcase is a small, peanut-shaped stuntman-type toy whose glider gets stuck in a tree. It takes Woody, Bo Peep and both Ducky and Bunny (in non-speaking roles) to help get him out of the tree and away from a hungry squirrel who mistakes him for an actual peanut. Dr. Nutcase is despondent because kids are now so enamored with technology, and he feels very left behind. But don’t worry, buddy, Woody is here. Matty Matheson is a real-life chef who is probably best known for his role on Hulu’s hit “The Bear.” He’s been a voice on Disney’s “Big City Greens” and will soon appear in Jeremy Saulnier’s anticipated A24 thriller “October” alongside Cory Michael Smith and James Badge Dale. Cannot wait for that.

John Ratzenberger voices Hamm in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) John Ratzenberger as Hamm Everyone’s favorie snarky, sensible piggy bank returns in “Toy Story 5,” and he’s again played by Pixar staple John Ratzenberger, who has voiced the character more than two-dozen times across sequels, shorts, cartoons and video games since he originated Hamm in the first “Toy Story” movie. (The exception? The 2000 direct-to-video film “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins,” in which Hamm was voiced by none other than longtime “Toy story” writer and “Toy Story 5” director Andrew Stanton. Incredible!) Ratzenberger has lent his voice to almost every Pixar movie, including Mack in the “Cars” franchise, PT Flea in “A Bug’s Life,” The Underminer in the “Incredibles” films, John in “Wall-E” and The Abominable Snowman in the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise. However, his best-known role is outside of the animated realm: his Emmy-nominated performance as Cliff Clavin on “Cheers.”

Wallace Shawn voices Rex in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Wallace Shawn as Rex Another OG toy who’s back in “Toy Story 5,” Rex may not be the most terrifying T. rex, but he sure is lovable. The neurotic dino continues to be voiced by Wallace Shawn, who originated the character in “Toy Story” and has returned to the character time and again in the decades since. Shawn is an esteemed character actor with more than 200 credits to his name, from his iconic and endlessly quotable role as Vizzini in “The Princess Bride” to a fictionalized version of himself in “My Dinner With Andre.” He’s also known for “Clueless” (both the movie and TV show), “Star Trek: Deep Space,” and more recently, “Young Sheldon” and “Evil.” He’s also lent his singular voice to countless animated projects, including Pixar’s “The Incredibles” and the 1990s “Pink Panther” series. Read Next

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Blake Clark voices Slinky Dog in “Toy Story 5” (Getty Images) Blake Clark as Slinky Dog Another favorite supporting toy that goes all the way back to the first film Slinky Dog, returns for the fifth installment. Blake Clark, who took over the role in “Toy Story 3” following Jim Varney’s death in 2000, is back voicing Slinky in “Toy Story 5.” Clark has since voiced the character across film, TV and video games. He’s otherwise best known as a longtime comedian and Adam Sandler film regular, including the dad in “50 First Dates,” as well as “The Waterboy,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” and several others. Most recently, you may have seen him starring as Daddy John in Netflix’s sitcom “Leanne.”

Jeff Bergman voices Mr. Potato Head in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head We round out our returning favorites from the original film with the Potato Heads, both of whom were recast for “Toy Story 5” following the passing of the original actors. Mr. Potato Head was originated by comedy legend Don Rickles, who passed away in 2017. While the production team was able to pull archival material for Rickle’s posthumous performance in “Toy Story 4,” they recruited comedian and impressionist Jeff Bergman for the role in “Toy Story 5.” Throughout his career, Bergman has voiced countless iconic characters — both fictional and familiar real-world names. He picked up the mantle as Bugs Bunny following the death of the legendary Mel Blanc, and in addition to several other “Looney Tunes” characters, he has also voiced George Jetson, Yogi Bear, and The Joker. In terms of real people, his impressions include Ronald Reagan in “For All Mankind” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” as well as both Donald Trump and Joe Biden in multiple series.

Anna Vocino voices Mrs. Potato Head in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head Mrs. Potato Head is also back for “Toy Story 5,” with a new actress taking over the beloved character after comedy legend Estelle Harris died in 2022 at the age of 93. Wife to Mr. Potato Head, naturally, Mrs. Potato Head entered the fold in “Toy Story 2” after Molly got her for Christmas at the end of the first film. Actress and voiceover artist Anna Vocino steps in for the role in “Toy Story 5.” Her credits range from narrating “Snapped: Killer Couples” to regular VO bits on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.” Read Next

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Annie Potts as Bo Peep in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Annie Potts as Bo Peep Annie Potts once again returns as the voice of Bo Peep, who took the lead in “Toy Story 4” and embraced life as a lost toy. Potts has voiced the character since the first “Toy Story” film, including shorts and video games (Rebecca Wink stepped in for the 2001 video game “Toy Story Racer”). The Emmy-nominated actress has plenty of familiar films and TV shows on her extensive screen resume, from “Ghostbusters” to “Designing Women.” More recently, she returned as Jeanie Melnitz in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and has stayed busy on TV with roles on “Young Sheldon” (and its follow-up series “George & Mandy’s First Marriage”), “Best Medicine” and “The Fosters.”

Keanu Reeves voices Duke Caboom in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom Duke Caboom, the French stuntman extraordinaire that was introduced in “Toy Story 4” returns for “Toy Story 5,” still with Woody, Bo Peep, Ducky and Bunny as they attempt to rescue lost toys. He only has a couple of lines in “Toy Story 5,” but they land like a motorcycle careening over the Grand Canyon. Keanu Reeves is the voice of Duke Caboom. What can we say about Reeves? He’s been John Wick in four mainline “John Wick” movies, the spinoff “Ballerina,” a feature-length documentary and, soon, in an upcoming animated movie. He’s been Neo in four “Matrix” movies, an anime spinoff and a video game. He’s been Ted in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and two great sequels. He has made movies for Gus Van Sant, Sam Raimi, Rebecca Miller, Nicolas Winding Refn and Richard Linklater. He is a true legend and one of the very nicest guys in the business.

Bonnie Hunt voices Dolly in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Bonnie Hunt as Dolly Dolly was one of Bonnie’s toys before Andy’s gang moved in and was first introduced in “Toy Story 3.” In “Toy Story 5,” she has glasses – glasses that Bonnie drew on her, of course. This is in keeping with the characters having accessories this time around – Woody’s poncho, Buzz’s star, etc. Bonnie Hunt voices Dolly. She’s a genuine Pixar legend, having voiced characters in “A Bug’s Life,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Monsters University” plus the three “Cars” movies. Hunt, an extremely talented actress and performer, has also appeared in movies like “Dave,” “Beethoven,” “The Green Mile” (with Tom Hanks!) and more recently “Red One.”

Kristen Schaal voices Trixie in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Kristen Schaal as Trixie Trixie is Bonnie’s dinosaur toy, her version of Rex basically. (They even look like they’re from the same line of toys.) Trixie was first introduced in “Toy Story 3” and has been a staple ever since. She’s basically a background character in “Toy Story 5,” but hey, she’s there. Kristen Schaal has been in so much, but she is perhaps best known for her voice work on “Bob’s Burgers” and “Gravity Falls,” two critically adored animated series (“Bob’s Burgers” is still producing new episodes). She’s also done voice work in “Shrek Forever After,” “Despicable Me 2,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” and “Captain Underpants: The Epic First Movie,” along with “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” On TV, she’s done it all, from “30 Rock” to “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” to “What We Do in the Shadows” to “St. Denis Medical.”

Ernie Hudon voices Combat Carl in “Toy Story 5” (Pixar/Getty Images) Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl Combat Carl was first introduced in the original “Toy Story” as one of the toys that Sid held captive (and blew up). He returned in “Toy Story of Terror” and again for “Toy Story 4,” voiced by the great Carl Weathers. (He’s literally Combat Carl!) This time around, Combat Carl is found in the playhouse in Blaze’s backyard – and this time, he’s wearing a tutu. But honestly, he’s making it work. This time around Combat Carl is played by the great Ernie Hudson, former Ghostbuster and all-around cool dude. (Weathers sadly passed away unexpectedly in 2024.) Besides every “Ghostbusters” movie, including the women-led reboot and the two recent sequels, Hudson has appeared in 1990’s classics like “The Crow,” “Congo” and “The Substitute.” He also appeared in the two “Miss Congeniality” movies and has a role on “Boston Blue.”