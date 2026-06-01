Yes, Taylor Swift Has a Song in ‘Toy Story 5’: Here Are All the Details

Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift is in fact releasing a new song for “Toy Story 5” titled, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” The new single releases Friday, June 5.

On Monday morning, visitors to TaylorSwift.com were greeted by a new countdown that featured the beloved character Jessie on a ranch, with a “Toy Story 5” billboard perched on a hillside in the background. The imagery was a departure from the cloud-filled design used for the countdown that appeared on Swift’s website back in early May.

The song, written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff, will be featured on the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack when it releases on June 19. Fans can also purchase three different Collector’s Edition CDs while supplies last.

The song is inspired by “the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie’s ongoing journey” in “Toy Story 5” that began back in “Toy Story 2.” The song also marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots.

“It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song,” director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said in a statement. “Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to ‘Toy Story.’ So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

Swift posted the news herself on Instagram.



“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” she said in a post. “I fell instantly in love with ‘Toy Story 5’ when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

Last week, speculation around the song intensified for fans in the form of a mysterious billboard campaign, which saw the letters “TS” in yellow laid against the aforementioned blue and white cloud wallpaper and underneath the “Disney Pixar” banner.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly clocked that the billboard featured 13 clouds, which is famously Swift’s lucky number. Billboards popped up around the globe, including in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

Last week, the creative team behind “Toy Story 5” tried to dispel the rumors by sharing in an interview that Swift did not write the film’s closing song. Stanton, co-director McKenna “Kenna” Harris and producer Lindsey Collins told YouTuber Khoslaa that they too saw the fan theories and were surprised.

“I had never seen it before, and it surprised us,” Stanton said of the countdown. “We would be freaking honored.”

While Stanton’s comment appeared to confirm that Swift did not pen the closing song of the movie, he never outright said that the singer wouldn’t be featured at another point in the movie.

Swift herself also teased the collaboration. After the countdown confusion last month, Swifties noticed during an end of April outing in New York City, that she wore every color featured in the “Toy Story 5” poster. Namely, Swift was photographed wearing a blue and white stripped dress by Staud, as she carried a yellow Dior lady bag and donned bright red heels. You can take a closer look at the ensemble below.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Taylor Swift seen in West Village on April 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Considering Swift’s extensive history with Disney, it’s not surprising she partnered with Pixar on one of their most beloved franchises. Disney+ has served as the home for several of her projects, including “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” and the “Eras Tour” docuseries.

As the internet has learned, never doubt the Swifties.

“Toy Story 5″ hits theaters on June 19.