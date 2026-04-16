New ‘Toy Story 5’ Footage Features Bonnie Meeting New Villain Lilypad

Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” is just around the corner. And Disney showed off brand-new footage at CinemaCon, which gives us a better look at the new villain Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), with the footage introduced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

The footage features Bonnie getting her Lilypad, a kids’ tablet computer with a stylized frog as the border, for the first time. Bonnie immediately falls under the tablet’s trance, using it all day and night.

Bonnie is still playing on it the next morning, when she’s told to go to breakfast. Jessie (a returning Joan Cusack) goes to confront Lilypad – bits of this have been shown in the marketing materials.

Jessie tells Lilypad they’re trying to help Bonnie make friends and Lilypad simply sends friend requests to other children’s own tablets. The other toys are dazzled by how quickly Lilypad made Bonnie friends.

Lilypad calls Jessie “Jessica” and says she seems old since she’s had three kids. Jessie starts to fight Lilypad when Bonnie walks in. She joins the group chat and is invited to a sleepover by another girl, Chelsea. Bonnie is thrilled … but the toys are worried.

Beyond Allen, Hanks and Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal and Keanu Reeves are scheduled to return from earlier installments, this time joined by Conan O’Brien, Matty Matheson, Melissa Villaseñor, Ernie Hudson and Jay Hernandez.

Andrew Stanton, who has been involved in every “Toy Story” installment up until now, co-wrote and directed “Toy Story 5,” with Kenna Harris serving as co-director and co-writer. Lindsey Collins, a longtime Stanton collaborator, is the producer. Randy Newman returns to do the score.

This is the first installment since “Toy Story 4” was released in 2019. That film, directed by Josh Cooley, made $1 billion and won the Best Animated Feature.

“Toy Story 5” opens on June 19, 2026.