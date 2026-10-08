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Turner Classic Movies to Fall Under Skydance Film Group

This marks the latest restructuring under the newly merged Warner Bros. and Paramount

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Warner Bros. Studios Tour TCM
Warner Bros. Studios (Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood)
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Turner Classic Movies has found its new home under Skydance.

TCM, the iconic channel dedicated to screening classic movies for television audiences, will fall under the Skydance Motion Picture Group, TheWrap has learned. This marks the latest restructuring under the newly-merged Warner Bros. and Paramount headed up by David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.

The Skydance Motion Picture Group is headed up by Co-Chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

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This news comes years after TCM’s fate was jeopardized under the David Zaslav regime at Warner Bros. In 2023, several of the network’s top executives — including 25-year veteran Pola Changnon — left the company amid layoffs. WB film chiefs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, who have since departed from the newly merged Warner Bros. and Paramount, united with Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese to save the network amid that turmoil.

“Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception,” a statement from the filmmaking trio from 2023 reads.

This news also comes shortly after some fans of Turner Classic Movies noticed the company’s absence from a graphic detailing all of the properties that fall under the Skydance umbrella.

“I was a pessimist on the Discovery merger, but @TCM survived. But I’m a pessimist again–I’ve seen zero evidence that @davidellison has any interest in the rich history of either studio in the current merger,” said @FrankTracy on X. “The exclusion of TCM from this post is a slap in the face.”

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, speaks during CinemaCon 2026 - Paramount Pictures invites you to an exclusive presentation highlighting its upcoming slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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