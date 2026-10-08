Turner Classic Movies to Fall Under Skydance Film Group

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Turner Classic Movies has found its new home under Skydance.

TCM, the iconic channel dedicated to screening classic movies for television audiences, will fall under the Skydance Motion Picture Group, TheWrap has learned. This marks the latest restructuring under the newly-merged Warner Bros. and Paramount headed up by David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.

The Skydance Motion Picture Group is headed up by Co-Chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

This news comes years after TCM’s fate was jeopardized under the David Zaslav regime at Warner Bros. In 2023, several of the network’s top executives — including 25-year veteran Pola Changnon — left the company amid layoffs. WB film chiefs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, who have since departed from the newly merged Warner Bros. and Paramount, united with Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese to save the network amid that turmoil.

“Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception,” a statement from the filmmaking trio from 2023 reads.

This news also comes shortly after some fans of Turner Classic Movies noticed the company’s absence from a graphic detailing all of the properties that fall under the Skydance umbrella.

“I was a pessimist on the Discovery merger, but @TCM survived. But I’m a pessimist again–I’ve seen zero evidence that @davidellison has any interest in the rich history of either studio in the current merger,” said @FrankTracy on X. “The exclusion of TCM from this post is a slap in the face.”