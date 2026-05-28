Universal Kids Resort to Open This July in Texas

Universal Kids Resort, described as “Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever regional theme park specifically designed for kids,” will officially open on July 1 in Frisco, Texas.

According to the official press release, Universal will be “inviting a new generation to embark on kid-sized Universal thrills made just for them. Across the 20-acre park, kids and their grown-ups will find fun at every turn as they laugh, splash, dance and play through seven amazing lands that celebrate some of their favorite characters and stories” – DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse.

See an animated flythrough below.

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Additionally, “families can stay just steps away from the excitement at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Located at the entrance to the park, the colorful hotel features 300 rooms and family suites, delicious dining that will delight even the pickiest of eaters, an outdoor pool, and other family-friendly amenities – making it the perfect place for guests to rest or gear up for their day of play at Universal Kids Resort.”

Universal Kids Resort is part of a suite of projects that see Universal bumping out the boundaries of their preexisting Universal theme parks in Hollywood, Orlando, Osaka and Sentosa, Singapore, and Beijing. Last summer, just a few months after Epic Universe, the new gate at Universal Orlando Resort, opened, Universal launched Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, Nevada, a kind of year-round, stand-alone Halloween Horror Nights experience located in the immersive Area15 entertainment district. Another Universal Horror Unleashed is set to open in Chicago next year.

In additional to expansions at its stateside parks, including a rumored “Legend of Zelda”-themed land headed to Universal Islands of Adventure in Florida, Universal is prepping an ambitious project for England, known as Universal Studios Great Britain, that is set to open in 2031. In the early 1990’s, the company considered a park in either France or England but were discouraged by the initial response to Disney’s Euro Disney Resort, which opened in 1992. Now they’re back and actually building something spectacular.

Universal Kids Resort will offer an annual pass, single day and two-day general admission tickets and a “create your own” package that allows guests to customize their experience, including a specialty “1.5 day” ticket, hotel accommodations, flights and access to exclusive benefits.

Learn more about Universal Kids Resort on their official site.