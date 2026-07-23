Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street’s Crosswalk Acquire ‘George Michael: The Faith Tour’

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Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street’s event cinema division Crosswalk have acquired International and North American rights to “George Michael: The Faith Tour,” the companies shared on Thursday.

The electric concert film features recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage of the global superstar at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988.

The film is directed by longtime George Michael collaborators Andy Morahan (“Last Christmas,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper”) and David Austin (“George Michael: Freedom Uncut,” “George Michael at the Palais Garnier, Paris”).

Screening with an opening original short film by Mary McCartney (“If These Walls Could Sing,” “Mary McCartney Serves It Up!”) and produced by George Michael Entertainment and Globe Originals, in partnership with Mercury Studios, the film is slated for a late 2026 worldwide release in theaters in premium formats.

In the U.S., Bleecker will be partnering with IMAX on exclusive early access screenings.

“George Michael: The Faith Tour” transforms footage assembled from a 14-camera shoot captured on 35mm film over two nights, into an extraordinary cinematic event and audio experience. The film opens with an original short, “Finding Faith,” which features voiceover from Michael during an unheard interview alongside unseen images captured by legendary American photographer Herb Ritts, and behind-the-scenes footage of the “Faith” music video.

The deal was negotiated by Helen Parker for Universal Pictures Content Group and Avy Eschenasy for Bleecker Street.

“George at the height of the Faith tour was simply electrifying — there’s a magnetic force of charisma and connection with the audience that feels just as powerful today as it did then,” Parker, EVP, Universal Pictures Content Group, said in a statement. “To see these performances brought to life on the big screen, in such a cinematic and immersive way, makes this incredibly special —particularly for those who were there or remember that moment so vividly. We also can’t wait for a whole new generation to experience just how extraordinary he was as a creative force, performer and musical auteur.”

“An icon of his generation and beyond, George Michael was at the height of his creative and cultural power during the Faith tour, a defining moment that was made for the big screen,” Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson added. “Through beautifully restored archival footage and intimate, never-before-heard interviews, audiences will be given a front-row seat to a beloved artist at the peak of his impact.”

Alongside the theatrical release, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment will release “The Faith Tour”, an 18-track live album of previously unreleased recordings featuring hits from George Michael’s Wham! and solo catalogues.