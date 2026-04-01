Wagner Moura Replaces Oscar Isaac in ‘Flesh of the Gods’ From ‘Mandy’ Director Panos Cosmatos

Recent Academy Award-nominee Wagner Moura is set to star opposite Kristen Stewart in Panos Cosmatos’ “Flesh of the Gods,” replacing Oscar Isaac who departed the project due to scheduling conflicts. Additionally, A24 has picked up U.S. distribution rights to the highly anticipated vampire thriller from the “Mandy” director.

“Flesh of the Gods” is written by Andrew Kevin Walker (“Se7en”), based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker.

The official synopsis reads: “In glittering ’80s L.A., married couple, Raoul (now Moura) and Alex (Stewart), descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence.”

Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce for HyperObject Industries, Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo for augenschein Filmproduktion, and Stewart and Maggie McLean for Nevermind Pictures. XYZ will serve as both foreign sales agents and executive producers.

Cosmatos, the son of George P. Cosmatos, who directed genre favorites like “Cobra,” “Leviathan” and “Tombstone,” is best known for his 2018 film “Mandy,” which starred Nicolas Cage as a man who tracks down a mysterious cult responsible for his wife’s murder. Since then, he has kept a low profile, although he did contribute to Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities.”

In 2022, it was announced that he had partnered with A24 for a sci-fi fantasy called “Nekrokosm.” That project is still in development, with Maegan Houang writing the script from a story concocted by herself and Cosmatos.

Brazilian-born actor/director/producer Moura received a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his starring role in director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s genre-bending historical thriller, “The Secret Agent.”

Moura is repped by WME, imPRint and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.