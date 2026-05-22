When Is ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Set in the Star Wars Timeline?

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” takes place after the popular Disney+ series – but when exactly in the larger Star Wars timeline does it land?

The first Star Wars film to land in theaters since “The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019 follows the titular father-son duo as they cross off gigs in the name of the New Republic across the galaxy. Their latest contract – track down Jabba the Hutt’s son and bring him home. They’re doing so with the hopes of tracking down an Imperial remnant still causing trouble for the Republic.

Here is where “The Mandalorian and Grogu” falls in the Star Wars timeline and how long after “The Mandalorian” it takes place.

When does “The Mandalorian and Grogu” take place in the timeline?

Time in the Star Wars universe is depicted based on a fulcrum moment in the galaxy – the Battle of Yavin that ended with Luke destroying the Death Star in “A New Hope.” Time is either denoted as BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) or ABY (After the Battle of Yavin).

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” takes place around 12-13 ABY. For further context, the next film in the Star Wars timeline is “The Force Awakens,” which picks up the Skywalker Saga and takes place in 34 ABY.

When does the movie take place compared to the events of “The Mandalorian” Disney+ series?

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” takes place after the third season of the Disney+ series from which it spins out. It may come as a surprise to fans of the series, but the events of all three seasons of “The Mandalorian” – from Mando and Grogu’s meeting, to the child’s training via Luke Skywalker, and the larger Mandalorian war with the Darksaber – all took place in one year.

The series run took place in 9 ABY, but was likely almost 10 ABY by the end of Season 3. So the film will have Mando and Grogu a few years on working together, taking on gigs for the New Republic.

How to watch Star Wars in Timeline Order

If you want to go beyond “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and know where the other films and shows – both live action and animated – fall in the timeline, look below for an easy and comprehensive guide from oldest to newest.