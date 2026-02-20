What would you do if you had a few siblings standing in the way of you being a billionaire? Definitely not kill them, right? But that’s the story in “How to Make a Killing,” and we’re here with all the details about how to watch.

Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) is living an ordinary life until he starts to reflect on the billions he’s missing out on as a disowned member of a wealthy family. And suddenly, with the help of a friendly suggestion, Becket realizes his life could change if he is willing to kill for it.

“How to Make a Killing” was written and directed by John Patton Ford. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “How to Make a Killing” come out?

“How to Make a Killing” comes out on Friday, Feb. 20.

Is “How to Make a Killing” in theaters?

Yes, “How to Make a Killing” hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 20. Check out the links below for tickets.

Will “How to Make a Killing” be streaming?

For now, there are no confirmed streaming plans for “How to Make a Killing.” However, with the production house and studio A24 renewing their multi-year partnership. It’s safe to say, “How to Make a Killing” will land on HBO Max once it’s finished its theatrical run.

What is “How to Make a Killing” about?

Here’s A24’s description of the film: “Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.”

Who is in the “How to Make a Killing” cast?

The movie stars Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace and Ed Harris.

Watch the trailer: