Where to Watch ‘Marty Supreme’: Is Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-Nominated Movie Streaming?

Awards season and the quickly approaching 98th Academy Awards on March 15 mean it’s the perfect time to circle back to some of the best films of the previous year – including “Marty Supreme.”

The film is up for Best Picture – the top prize of the night – and star Timothée Chalamet, playing a man making the climb through competitive table tennis in a frenetic and stressful true story, is up for Best Actor. It’s one of the best performances of the year and worth circling back for a rewatch.

Here is where you can check out “Marty Supreme” and when it will be on a new streaming service.

When did “Marty Supreme” come out?

“Marty Supreme” was released in theaters via A24 on Christmas Day — Dec. 25, 2025.

Is “Marty Supreme” streaming or in theaters?

“Marty Supreme” is currently only available to watch at home by being rented on Prime Video or Apple TV. It will run you $20 to rent the Oscar-nominated film starring Timothée Chalamet.

The film is also playing again in some theaters ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards so if you want to check it out that way you may be in luck:

When will “Marty Supreme” be streaming?

Because “Marty Supreme” is an A24 film, it will eventually land on HBO Max for a streaming home. If the timeline of past A24 movies that dropped in 2025 is followed, filmmaker Josh Safdie’s ping-pong film should hit the service in April or May after being released in late December.

Who is in “Marty Supreme?”

“Marty Supreme” stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser. He is joined by Gwenyth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler the Creator and others. It is directed by Josh Safdie, who is known for casting little-known or first-time actors in his projects.

What is “Marty Supreme” about?

“Marty Supreme” is a sports movie telling the true story of Marty Mauser as he makes the stressful climb through the competitive world of table tennis. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”