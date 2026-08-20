Where to Watch ‘Mutiny’: Is Jason Statham’s New Movie Streaming?

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Another year, another Jason Statham action vehicle.

Statham stars in “Mutiny,” a new bloody and brutal flick from Jean-François Richet releases on Friday. Written by Lindsay Michel and J. P. Davis, the film sees Statham’s ex-marine Cole Reed, accused of a crime he didn’t commit, boarding a boat to get vengeance and clear his name.

But where can you watch Statham’s latest action romp, and is the boat-based beat-em-up flick streaming? Read on to find out.

When does “Mutiny” come out?

“Mutiny” releases in theaters on Friday, Aug. 21. You can find screenings of the film below.

AMC

Atom

Fandango

Regal Cinemas

Is “Mutiny” streaming?

No, “Mutiny” will not release on any streaming services on Friday. It is currently unclear when it will stream. Lionsgate currently has a deal with Amazon’s Prime Video, so that’s likely where you’ll find it streaming first when the time comes.

What is “Mutiny” about?

“After witnessing his billionaire boss’s murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss’ death, only to discover an international conspiracy,” a synopsis from Lionsgate reads.

Are there any other new Jason Statham action movies?

There are always new Jason Statham action movies.

Earlier this year, Statham starred in “Shelter,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Ward Parry. That film, which sees Statham as a former MI6 assassin trying to keep a young girl safe from his former agency, is currently streaming on Starz and available for digital rental on other platforms.

The past two years saw Statham lead a duo of action flicks directed by David Ayer: “A Working Man” (2025) and “The Beekeeper” (2024). Those are both streaming on Prime Video now.

Next year, Statham will return as assassin Adam Clay in “The Beekeeper 2,” with Timo Tjahjanto taking over for Ayer as director. He will also play himself in David Leitch and Alison Flierl’s action comedy “Jason Statham Stole My Bike.”

Watch the trailer:

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“Mutiny” releases in theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 21.