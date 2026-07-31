Where to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Before ‘Brand New Day’

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The long wait for more “Spider-Man” is finally over with the arrival of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which means you might be in the mood to catch up with the last movie, which hit theaters in 2021. “No Way Home” marked Tom Holland’s third standalone Spider-Man film release after 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and the sequel was a box office phenomenon, grossing over $1.8 billion worldwide.

“No Way Home” may have set up “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” and ushered in a new era of the universal MCU, but Sony owns “Spider-Man,” which means sometimes Spidey’s movies are a bit trickier to hunt down. If you’re wondering how to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at home, we’ve got all the details below.

Is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Streaming?

Yes, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now available to stream on Disney+. You can also find it on Starz, Fubo, FX Now and YouTube TV.

Frustrating though it may be, there is still no single streamer that hosts all the Spider-Man movies, but we’ve got a handy guide to where you can find them all, below.

Are the Other “Spider-Man” Movies Streaming?

Like with Holland’s latest interpretation of the web-slinger, the rights to the previous “Spider-Man” films prove difficult to untangle as well. Thus, each film falls under a unique combination of availability to rent, buy or stream on TBS, TNT or FuboTV.

Here is were you can stream every “Spider-Man” film:

Is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Digital?

Yes, you can purchase or rent “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Digital, Blu-ray or DVD.

The film was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 12, 2022 and includes the following bonus features:

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Bloopers & Gag Reel

Alternate Reality Easter Eggs

7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes Action Choreography Across the Multiverse A Multiverse of Miscreants A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland Enter Strange Graduation Day Realities Collide, Spiders Unite Weaving Jon Watts’ Web

2 Special Panels: The Sinister Summit – Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters. A Meeting of the Spiders – Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

3 Stories From The Daily Bugle Spider-Menace Strikes Again Spider Sycophant Web of Lies

2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization Apartment Fight Shield Fight



DVD

2 Behind the Scenes Featurettes A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland Graduation Day



What Is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” About?

In “No Way Home,” Peter Parker enlists the help of his best friend Ned Leeds and his girlfriend MJ when he’s outed to the world as Spider-Man. Following in the footsteps of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “No Way Home” picks up right where things left off when the world finds out exactly who wears the Spidey suit and mask. Realizing that his identity has been revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help, which involves some complicated magic intended to undo the revelation of Peter Parker’s alternate identity. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous villains from other worlds crawl back into the current Spider-Man universe, forcing Peter to confront them as the “Sinister Six.”

Who Is in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Cast?

“No Way Home” marks Tom Holland’s third standalone appearance as Peter Parker after “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Zendaya plays Holland’s counterpart MJ — or Mary Jane — the love interest who eventually does become his girlfriend.

Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May, and Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his MCU role as Doctor Strange. Jon Favreau also reprises his assistant role of Happy Hogan. J.K. Simmons returns as J. Jonah Jameson, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Bugle and not the biggest Spider-Man fan.

The film’s cast also features familiar faces from other “Spider-Man” franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from “Spider-Man,” Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from “Spider-Man 2” and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

And yes, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear as well.

How Many Other “Spider-Man” Movies Are There?

“No Way Home” marked the conclusion of the “Home” trilogy for Tom Holland, but additional “Spider-Man” films starring Holland appear to be in the works, according to Sony-based producer Amy Pascal. Pascal told Fandango that her team thinks of “No Way Home” as the completion to Holland’s first trilogy, and that the next phase looks like another trilogy.

Before Holland’s era of Spider-Man, actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wore the Spidey mantle. Maguire paved the path for Garfield and eventually Holland when he became the first cinematic version of Spider-Man. Sam Raimi directed Maguire’s trilogy — “Spider-Man” (2002), “Spider-Man 2” (2004) and “Spider-Man 3” (2007) — which also starred Kirsten Dunst as MJ, Alfred Molina as Dr. Ock, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn, or the Green Goblin and James Franco as Harry Osborn (son of the Green Goblin). Supporting actors for Raimi’s original set of films include Rosemary Harris as Aunt May Parker, Cliff Robertson as Ben Parker and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Characters introduced in this first tri-part Spider-Man installment — who later connect to other veins of the MCU as well as remakes of Spider-Man’s story, include Gwen Stacy, who is played by Bryce Dallas Howard, Flint Marko aka Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Eddie Brock, or Venom, portrayed by Topher Grace.

In Garfield’s two reboot films as Spider-Man — directed by Marc Webb — Emma Stone takes on the role of Gwen Stacy. Sally Field plays the Aunt May to Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben. Garfield faces villains like the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) and Electro and Hobgoblin in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014).

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) — an animated spinoff that dove deeper into Spider-Man’s many comic book origins like Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, etc. — stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, who inherits the mantle from Jake Johnson’s aged and out-of-shape Peter B. Parker. Other voices lent to this film include Mahershala Ali as Morales’ Uncle Aaron, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Zoë Kravitz as Mary Jane, Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, Chris Pine as Peter Parker, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May. The Spider-Verse sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One” is slated to arrive in 2022, and so far new voices that have boarded the project include Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae.