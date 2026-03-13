“Undertone,” A24’s newest horror flick brings terror to the podcast world.

Written and directed by Ian Tuason (“Extreme Close Up”), “Undertone” is centered on a young woman named Evy who hosts a paranormal podcast with her friend Justin. During one of their segments, the pair receives recordings from a married couple who are hearing strange noises in their home, and that’s when paranormal activity suddenly begins to haunt the hosts.

Here’s what TheWrap’s review of the film shared: “It’s an entertaining film that pulls out all the stops in the finale, but also proves more subtly, eerily evocative, with one shattering shot near the very end where time itself comes undone.”

But watch it for yourself. Check out all the details about how and where to watch “Undertone” below.

When does “Undertone” come out?

“Undertone” comes out on Friday, March 13.

Is “Undertone” in theaters?

Yes, “Undertone” will have a theatrical release. Check out the links below for tickets.

Will “Undertone” be streaming?

While no confirmed details have been announced yet, “Undertone” will land on HBO Max after its theatrical run as the entertainment company recently renewed its streaming output deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

What is “Undertone” about?

Here’s A24’s description of “Undertone”: “The host of a popular paranormal podcast becomes haunted by terrifying recordings mysteriously sent her way.”

Who is in the “Undertone” cast?

“Undertone” stars Nina Kiri, Adam DiMarco, Michèle Duquet, Keana Lyn Bastidas and Jeff Yung.

Watch the trailer: