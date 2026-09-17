Whoopi Goldberg Has Complicated Feelings About Filming Documentary on Her Life: ‘I Don’t Remember a Lot’

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These days, when you reach a certain level of fame, it seems like a celebrity documentary is sure to follow. Whoopi Goldberg certainly reached that level of celebrity long ago. But now, with her own documentary in the works, even she has complicated feelings about the project.

“It’s been odd,” Goldberg said of looking back on her life on Wednesday’s “The View: Behind the Table” podcast. “Because all the people I want to talk to, like my mom and my brother, you know, they’re, they’re not here, so I feel a little bit that I am … I’m sort of going into stuff blindly because I don’t remember a lot of that.”

Podcast host and the “The View” executive producer Brian asked about the documentary project that was announced in March. The doc, which expands on Goldberg’s autobiography “Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother and Me,” will be directed by Geeta Gandbhir, who was nominated in 2026 for both Best Documentary Feature (for “The Perfect Neighbor”) and Best Documentary Short Film (for “The Devil Is Busy,” which she co-directed with Christalyn Hampton) in 2026.

“I’m interested in the decision to allow this to be done, because I feel like that probably, I feel like you might’ve had to be talked into that a little bit,” Teta said on the podcast.

“Yes, it wasn’t, you know, it hadn’t occurred to me really,” Goldberg responded. You can watch the full video below.

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Teta pointed out that Goldberg doesn’t “look back a lot,” adding to his surprise that the accomplished performer — who became an EGOT winner after earning an Emmy for “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” and “The View,” a Grammy for “Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording,” an Oscar for “Ghost” and a Tony for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” — would agree to the documentary. A career this long and accomplished, Goldberg said, has only made the documentary process more confusing.

“I have a great life. It’s varied. All kinds of stuff is going on and happening, and suddenly I’m trying to remember stuff that, you know, most people probably would remember, but I don’t have a place in mind.”

“It blurs because there’s so many things that you’ve been through and gone through and experienced,” Teta noted. “I find it even here where we can’t remember who was on the show two days ago. But are you enjoying it? Are you enjoying looking back?”

“Some of it, yeah,” Goldberg replied. “I think.”