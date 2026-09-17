Benedict Cumberbatch Breaks Bad in Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wife and Dog’ Trailer

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Guy Ritchie is unstoppable.

The British filmmaker, known for his tough guy characters, crackling dialogue and expertly staged action, has made six movies since 2021, including “In the Grey” from earlier this year. His latest, “Wife and Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, Paddy Considine and Anthony Hopkins, arrives in theaters next year but we’ve got the brand-new trailer, which promises some classic Ritchie business. Watch it below.

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The synopsis for “Wife and Dog” reads, simply: “The relentless greed of the Fairbank family and their associates fuels betrayal and murder in the battle for succession.”

Cosmo Jarvis and James Norton also star.

And the trailer looks like a true return-to-form for the filmmaker, who has occasionally gotten lost in his relentless output. This looks like it has all the Ritchie hallmarks, with bursts of violence and a twisty script that will keep us all on our toes.

Ritchie’s insane productivity also includes several television shows including “MobLand,” “Young Sherlock” and “The Gentlemen,” based on Ritchie’s own 2019 feature. The second season of “The Gentlemen” just premiered on Netflix and “MobLand” returns this week.

Incredibly, Ritchie has another feature in post-production – “Viva La Madness,” which reunites him with frequent collaborator Jason Statham. “Viva La Madness” actually serves as a sequel to “Layer Cake,” which Ritchie was meant to direct before his producer Matthew Vaughn stepped in to helm. Statham plays the character originated by Daniel Craig, this time joined by Vinnie Jones, Jason Isaacs, Ben Foster, Camila Mendes, Jonny Lee Miller and Raúl Alejandro.

“Wife and Dog,” written, produced and directed by Ritchie, arrives in theaters on February 19, 2027.