Will Smith to Star in Prison Action Thriller ‘Supermax’ for Amazon

Will Smith is heading to Amazon MGM Studios for his next project.

The Oscar-winning actor is attached to star in an original action thriller called “Supermax” for Amazon, which acquired worldwide rights to the Miramax film, TheWrap has learned.

Smith will play Rex, one of two FBI agents investigating a murder that’s taken place in the world’s most secure prison. Described as a “propulsive and twist-laden action thriller,” the film will be directed by versatile filmmaker David Gordon Green.

“Supermax” was written by David Weil & David J. Rosen, best known for their work on the TV series “Hunters” and “Invasion.” Weil and Rosen will also Executive Produce, alongside Associate Producer Natalie Weil.

Production will begin in late August. No word on whether a theatrical release is planned, but the film will stream on Prime Video.

Green last directed the Ben Stiller indie comedy “Nutcrackers,” but spent the last several years in the horror genre steering the three new “Halloween” movies and 2023’s “The Exorcist: Believer.”

Smith, meanwhile, has been dipping his toe back into acting after the infamous Oscar slap. 2024’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” was his first big project back after the incident, and the film grossed over $400 million worldwide.

Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona of The Picture Company will produce “Supermax,” while Will Smith and Adam Fishbach will produce for Smith’s Westbrook.

Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra, and SVP Spencer Ela are attached as Executive Producers.

Green is represented by CAA and Cinetic Media.