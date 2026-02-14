7 More ‘Wuthering Heights’ Adaptations You Can Stream Right Now

Emerald Fennell’s take on “Wuthering Heights” is now in theaters, and it’s definitely her own spin on the story. But it’s also just one of many.

Over the years, Emily Brontë’s work has been adapted countless times, in the form of plays, movies, television and more. That’s good news for fans of Cathy and Heathcliff, as it means you can dive into a lot of versions of them — only a few of which include the second half of the novel.

Thanks to streaming, there are at least seven more you can watch after the 2026 version, should you so choose.

Below, you’ll find more adaptations of “Wuthering Heights” and where you can stream them for free or with a platform subscription.