7 More ‘Wuthering Heights’ Adaptations You Can Stream Right Now

Emerald Fennell’s take on “Wuthering Heights” is now in theaters, and it’s definitely her own spin on the story. But it’s also just one of many.
Over the years, Emily Brontë’s work has been adapted countless times, in the form of plays, movies, television and more. That’s good news for fans of Cathy and Heathcliff, as it means you can dive into a lot of versions of them — only a few of which include the second half of the novel.
Thanks to streaming, there are at least seven more you can watch after the 2026 version, should you so choose.
Below, you’ll find more adaptations of “Wuthering Heights” and where you can stream them for free or with a platform subscription.
Wuthering Heights (2011)
In this version of “Wuthering Heights,” Kaya Scodelario (“The Gentlemen,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) stars as Catherine Earnshaw, alongside James Howson’s Heathcliff. It’s directed by Andrea Arnold.
Where to watch: Tubi, Pluto TV, Fandango at Home, AMC+
Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights (1992)
In the 1992 version of “Wuthering Heights,” legendary actor Ralph Fiennes played Heathcliff to Juliette Binoche’s Catherine Earnshaw. It was directed by Peter Cosminsky. This version is notable for including the second-generation storyline that many adaptations ditch.
Where to watch: Pluto TV
Wuthering Heights miniseries (2009)
If you think “Wuthering Heights” might be better told in the form of a TV series, you can find out if you’re right with this 2009 miniseries. And yes, that is Tom Hardy as Heathcliff. “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln also has a prominent role in this adaptation.
Where to watch: PLEX, PBS
Wuthering Heights (1939)
If you’re looking for a much older, classic film version of “Wuthering Heights,” there’s the 1939 adaptation, directed by William Wyler and starring the iconic Laurence Olivier. It was nominated for Best Picture and in 2007, this version was chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry, due to being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
Where to watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, Tubi, Sling TV, Plex
Wuthering Heights (1998)
There’s also the 1998 TV movie version of “Wuthering Heights,” in which you might recognize future “Pride and Prejudice” and “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen (though not as the romantic lead, this time).
Where to watch: Pluto TV, Prime Video
Wuthering Heights (1970)
If you’re more into Timothy Dalton’s work, you can see his turn as Heathcliff in the 1970 adaptation of “Wuthering Heights,” directed by Robert Fuest. This version has earned acclaim over time.
Where to watch: Tubi, MGM+, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Oh yes, there is also an early aughts version of “Wuthering Heights,” starring Katherine Heigl and Erika Christensen. It’s a teen version of the story set in a high school, and a musical, and yes, it was released on MTV. I swear to you, this is a real thing.
Where to watch: Paramount+