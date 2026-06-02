Zach Cregger Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Peter Principato

Zach Cregger, the director for “Weapons” and “Barbarian,” has parted ways with his management company Artists First, bringing an end to the filmmaker’s nearly 15-year stint with manager Peter Principato.

An insider with knowledge confirmed the news to TheWrap Monday evening, after reports indicated that Cregger had departed Artists First and would not be seeking new management.

Representatives for Artists First did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Cregger and Principato’s working relationship dates back well before the director became a household name in the horror genre, where he’s scooped up nominations earlier this year at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards for his 2025 supernatural horror film, “Weapons.” (The film notably also landed Amy Madigan a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance at the wicked Aunt Gladys, who is set to get her own spinoff film.)

Cregger, who was once best known for co-founding The Whitest Kids U’ Know with Trevor Moore, Sam Brown, Darren Trumeter and Timmy William, has reportedly kept his agents at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and legal counsel at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Following his blockbuster success with “Weapons,” Cregger is set to be busier than ever. In September, his adaptation of “Resident Evil” for Sony will hit theaters, seeing him re-team with “Weapons” actor Austin Abrams.

Additionally, Cregger has two new projects with New Cinema Cinema in the works, the aforementioned “Weapons” prequel, titled “Gladys,” and a new sci-fi thriller, titled “The Flood.” Those movie will be released in September and August of 2028, respectively.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this story.