Zendaya said she’s taking a break from Hollywood after an exceptionally busy 2026.

“I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year,” she said in a recent interview. “I really appreciate everyone who supports any of my movies, or supports my career in any way.”

The Emmy-winning actress has been booked and busy for quite some time, with two projects coming up in April, two in July and one in December.

First up is “The Drama,” her A24 dark comedy with co-star Robert Pattinson, which comes out in theaters on April 3. Then the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s “Euphoria” is due April 12.

Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey” then hits theaters in July, followed shortly by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opposite real-life partner Tom Holland.

Then the trilogy-capping “Dune: Part Three” hits theaters on Dec. 18 — notably the same day as Marvel’s next big bet, “Avengers: Doomsday.”

While we can imagine the actress enjoys her craft, she acknowledged that she’s ready for a break.

“After this, I’m disappearing for a little bit,” she teased.

Watch the interview with Fandango’s Big Ticket in the video below:

The actress didn’t say much else about what she’ll be doing during her proposed hiatus, but there are rumors swirling that she officially tied the knot with Holland. The pair have yet to confirm a marital status.

Back on March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach stated that the media “missed” out on her supposed secret wedding with Holland, and doubled down on his statement during a conversation with Extra.

“I said what I said,” Roach claimed at the time.