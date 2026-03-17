Zendaya Pokes Fun at Viral AI Tom Holland Wedding Photos With Her Own Reception Video

Zendaya addressed those viral, AI-generated wedding photos by releasing her own, albeit fake, reception video.

The actress poked fun at the situation during her Monday appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where she told host Jimmy Kimmel that “many people have been fooled” by the fake images featuring herself and fiancé Tom Holland.

“I was just like out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’” the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” actress said. “And I was like, ‘Babe, they are AI. They’re not real.’”

After Kimmel asked if anyone in her close circle was duped by the AI-made photos and mad at not being invited to the supposed wedding, Zendaya let out an exasperated, “Yeah!”

Though, Zendaya decided to get in on the AI silliness, as she then released her own wedding footage of sorts — which was actually just a clip from her new movie, “The Drama,” with Holland’s face edited over her co-star, Robert Pattinson’s.

“I’m not sure. What should I say about this video before we see it?” Kimmel asked before the clip played. Zendaya then responded, “Well, [it’s] just a little something to just clear the confusion … This is the first time showing it.”

With a laugh, Kimmel noted, “In a lot of ways, it somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film. And it almost seems like somebody just crudely pasted Tom’s head over Robert’s head.”

“No. That was real footage,” Zendaya cheekily doubled down. “That was real. I was there, for sure.” Watch the late night bit below.

Rumors of Zendaya and Holland’s nuptials sparked back at the 2026 Actor Awards, when the actress’ longtime stylist Law Roach told reporters, “You missed it,” when asked for a wedding update.

Roach later dodged addressing direct questions about the wedding at the 2026 Oscars, telling one reporter, “No, I said what I said,” when asked if he wanted to clarify his prior statement.

At another point on the red carpet, he ignored a wedding question altogether and instead talked about Chanel shoes.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.