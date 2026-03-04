A24 Opens Vegas Wedding Chapel Ahead of Robert Pattinson, Zendaya’s ‘The Drama’

Any cinephiles looking to get married may want to turn their attention to A24, which just launched a new wedding venue.

The movie studio revealed Tuesday that it would be erecting a one-day wedding chapel in Las Vegas as part of its promotion for the Robert Pattinson and Zendaya-led feature, “The Drama.” In its announcement, the chapel invited lovebirds to have their wedding “the A24 way,” setting the stage for a clever (and somewhat insane) bit of viral marketing.

“A love like yours deserves a wedding that raises the stakes. Why not do it in Vegas?” the chapel’s website asks. “The aisle is set. The altar is dressed. There’s music, flowers, bubbles on ice and keepsakes you won’t find anywhere else on the strip. We’ve got witnesses if you need them, a photographer to catch every second, and a few surprises that’d make even Elvis blush.”

The reservation-only chapel will be available for a very limited time, operating only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Couples can apply to be some of the few lucky newlyweds by filling out a survey on thedramaweddingchapel.com sharing their names, email, phone and photo, as well as the story of how they met and whether they’ll need assistance getting to Vegas for the big day.

“Every couple that walks through our doors leaves a little lighter, a little luckier, and a whole lot more certain they bet on the right person. That’s The Drama Wedding Chapel difference,” the website reads. “We promise a ceremony that feels spontaneous, glamorous and just a little bit dangerous. We promise the full Vegas spectacle, because you didn’t come all this way for ordinary. What happens here? You’re going to want to take every last second of it home.”

This stunt fits nicely into the viral marketing campaign established by the Pattinson/Zendaya two-hander, written and directed by “Dream Scenario” filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. The film follows Pattinson and Zendaya as a soon-to-be-wed couple who has a massive secret come to light in the days leading up to their wedding.

Back in December, A24 placed a fake engagement ad for Pattinson and Zendaya’s characters in the pages of The Boston Globe. Audiences found the ad one day before the film’s first trailer came out.

“The Drama” releases in theaters on April 3, 2026.