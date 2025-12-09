Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Fake Engagement Announcement in A24 Marketing Stunt

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya have announced their engagement … sort of.
The two stars promoted their upcoming A24 film “The Drama” by placing a fake engagement ad in the pages of the Boston Globe. The Globe ad comes one day before a trailer for the long-anticipated movie is set to release.
“Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson Engaged,” the ad reads, featuring an image seen in the film’s poster.
It’s a clever marketing stunt for the upcoming film from writer/director Kristoffer Borgli, whose last film (“Dream Scenario” starring Nicolas Cage) received critical acclaim and a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globes. The newspaper states that “Emma Harwood will become the bride of Charlie Thompson on April 3 in Boston, MA,” alluding to the film’s recently-announced release date.
Fans who have eagerly awaited “The Drama,” first announced in 2024, can glean a few key details from the copy of an engagement ad. Pattinson’s character, Charlie, is noted to be the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum. He obtained a Ph.D in Art History from Tufts University, and had previously graduated from Eaton College in 2004.
This makes him quite a bit older than Emma (Zendaya), who only graduated high school in 2013. She then went on to graduate from Boston University in 2017 with honors and a B.A. degree in English. At the time of the engagement, Emma works at Mission Books. Emma’s father is noted as a “decorated military veteran.”
Not much is known about “The Drama,” which features a supporting cast of Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim and Hailey Gates. The film takes place days before the couple’s wedding as long-hidden and disturbing truths come to light.
“The Drama” releases in theaters on April 3, 2026.