Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Fake Engagement Announcement in A24 Marketing Stunt

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya have announced their engagement … sort of.

The two stars promoted their upcoming A24 film “The Drama” by placing a fake engagement ad in the pages of the Boston Globe. The Globe ad comes one day before a trailer for the long-anticipated movie is set to release.

“Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson Engaged,” the ad reads, featuring an image seen in the film’s poster.

Did A24 actually placed an engagement announcement in The Boston Globe as part of the film’s marketing? pic.twitter.com/5ltECNmtU5 — Ara (@lefilmara) December 9, 2025

It’s a clever marketing stunt for the upcoming film from writer/director Kristoffer Borgli, whose last film (“Dream Scenario” starring Nicolas Cage) received critical acclaim and a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globes. The newspaper states that “Emma Harwood will become the bride of Charlie Thompson on April 3 in Boston, MA,” alluding to the film’s recently-announced release date.

Fans who have eagerly awaited “The Drama,” first announced in 2024, can glean a few key details from the copy of an engagement ad. Pattinson’s character, Charlie, is noted to be the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum. He obtained a Ph.D in Art History from Tufts University, and had previously graduated from Eaton College in 2004.

This makes him quite a bit older than Emma (Zendaya), who only graduated high school in 2013. She then went on to graduate from Boston University in 2017 with honors and a B.A. degree in English. At the time of the engagement, Emma works at Mission Books. Emma’s father is noted as a “decorated military veteran.”

Not much is known about “The Drama,” which features a supporting cast of Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim and Hailey Gates. The film takes place days before the couple’s wedding as long-hidden and disturbing truths come to light.

“The Drama” releases in theaters on April 3, 2026.