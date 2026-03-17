Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Praise of Carr After Threat to Broadcasters: ‘Ventriloquist Complimenting His Dummy’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel slammed President Donald Trump for praising FCC Chairman Brendan Carr after he threatened to revoke broadcast networks’ licenses over Iran War coverage.

During Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian weighed in on Carr’s warning and the president subsequent’s praise, comparing it to “a ventriloquist complimenting his dummy.”

“Trump is very upset about network news coverage of his war,” Kimmel said. “And so, he’s called in his attack schnauzer, Mr. We Can Do This the Easy Way or the Hard Way, FCC chairman Brendan Carr, who this weekend sounded the alarm against freedom of the press.”

As Kimmel went on, he read aloud Carr’s X message from Saturday, in which he accused broadcasters of “running hoaxes and news distortions” amid Iran War coverage, warning they’ll “lose their licenses” if they do not “correct course” before renewals come up.

“The media didn’t earn themselves the label of fake news,” Kimmel hit back. “The first fatso made that up and you ran with it.”

Kimmel then called out Trump’s reaction, in which he said he was “so thrilled” by Carr’s statement before sounding off on “late night morons who get gigantic salaries for horrible ratings and never get, as [he] used to say in ‘The Apprentice,’ fired.”

“This is really like a ventriloquist complimenting his dummy on a joke,” Kimmel quipped.

After reading Trump’s sign off message, which read “Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Kimmel jokingly added: “You know what? You’re welcome. I don’t know if you were thanking me, but you are welcome. On behalf of all my fellow late night morons, you are welcome.”

Later on in the monologue, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” played a clip of Trump suggesting media companies were in “serious jeopardy” over their coverage. This prompted Kimmel to chime in with: “Look out, Ken Jennings. We are in serious jeopardy. This is not ‘Celebrity Jeopardy.’ It is serious jeopardy right now.”

“To boil it down,” Kimmel explained. “He’s threatening to pull the licenses from any news channels whose news he doesn’t like. And I, for one, salute him. From now on, these so-called news organizations and talk show hosts should take our cues from real journalists, like the fair, balanced and highly educated YouTuber/stuntboxer Jake Paul.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.