‘Zootopia 2’ Slithers Onto Digital This Week, Arrives on Blu-ray and 4K in March

Disney’s “Zootopia 2” is headed home.

The animated sequel, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, will hit digital on January 27. And for the physical media fanatics out there, the film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 3.

Since opening this past Thanksgiving, “Zootopia 2” has become the highest-grossing domestic animated feature ever, with over $1.7 billion worldwide. That’s also enough to make it the most successful Disney animated feature ever and the ninth highest-grossing movie ever.

If you are one of the five people who didn’t see “Zootopia 2” during its blockbuster theatrical run, it picks up shortly after the events of 2016’s “Zootpia,” which also grossed more than $1 billion and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Sly fox Nick (Jason Bateman) and neurotic bunny Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) are the Zootopia Police Department’s newest partners and, soon enough, they stumble upon a far-reaching conspiracy that stretches back to the very foundation of the sprawling mammalian metropolis.

It was truly epic – largely considered the most complicated feature Walt Disney Animation Studios has ever produced – and still maintained all the charm, humor and emotion that made the first film so special and engaging. And considering how jam-packed with detail every frame of this movie is, it’ll be nice to pause and see all of the hidden gems scattered throughout “Zootopia 2.”

The home video release of “Zootopia 2” comes complete “with a slate of exclusive bonus features that extend the fun beyond the film, including an inside look at Walt Disney Animation Studios, playful behind-the-scenes moments from the recording booth, and a celebratory spotlight on the music of Shakira,” according to the official release. There is also a suite of deleted scenes “offering fans even more laughs, surprises, and world-building.” Huzzah!

All special features below!

Featurettes:

The Zookeepers — Trot along with writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios! Get a behind the scenes look as they open up the doors to meet cast and crew and share about all the work done to bring the movie to life.

A City of Stars — Meet the fur-tastic voice actors behind the cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers share the joy of having the original cast returning and how each new role found its purr-fect match.

Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Benson Shum, Animation Supervisor, as he talks about his role on Zootopia 2 and guides viewers in drawing everyone’s favorite new beaver, Nibbles!

Zoo-prising Secrets — Uncover ssssurprising references and characters from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films hidden throughout the movie, along with fun facts.

Wilde Times in the Booth — Hop inside the recording booth for plenty of laughs and behind-the-scenes fun. See how the hilarious cast brings their characters to life!

The Treat Trolley — Meet the cheerful crew behind the Treat Trolley that brings smiles and snacks throughout the halls of Disney Animation to keep the studio artists fueled and energized.

“Zoo” Music Video by Shakira — Celebrate friendship and adventure with Shakira in her music video for the movie’s new song, “Zoo.”

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, with an overall introduction by directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

• What’s In the Box?

• Where Are They Now?

• Animal Hospital

• Welcome to the Team

• Desert Festival

• Clawhauser Tracks Judy

• A Plight at the Museum

• Clawhauser’s Family