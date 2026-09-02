Alanis Morissette Accuses Former Tour Manager of ‘Calculated Blackmail Campaign’ in Extortion Lawsuit

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Alanis Morissette sued her former tour manager Keren Urinov Tuesday, accusing the ex-staffer of orchestrating a “calculated blackmail campaign” against her.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained and viewed by TheWrap, the “You Oughta Know” singer made allegations of civil extortion, fraud and negligent misrepresentation against Urinov, who she described as a “disgruntled” former employee.

“While temporarily employed to manage a Morissette tour, Urinov admitted to the British Border Force that a bag seized at an airport that allegedly contained marijuana and xylazine belonged to her,” the lawsuit stated. “Urinov now threatens to report to the British authorities that Morissette committed drug trafficking unless Morissette agrees to employ her as a tour director for fifteen years and pay her massive compensation.”

The filing continued: “Morissette will not be coerced into delivering her blackmailer an extraordinary payday. She sues to expose Urinov’s scheme and hold her accountable.”

According to the lawsuit, the airport incident occurred on July 12, 2025, when Urinov, who had been hired as Morissette’s temporary tour manager, claimed that a bag flagged by British Border Force at Farnborough Airport belonged to her.

“Later, Urinov told Morissette and her team the following. The Border Force had arrested her and issued her a seizure notice alleging that the bag contained marijuana and xylazine,” the suit stated. “During questioning, Urinov admitted to the Border Force that the bag and its contents—including the alleged drugs—belonged to her. Urinov showed the Border Force her Israeli medical marijuana license. The Border Force returned the bag to Urinov and released her.”

The next day, Urinov rejoined the tour group in Spain following the incident. The tour group traveled back to the United Kingdom later that same day, which resulted in Urinov being detained for further questioning. Per the suit, Urinov once again told authorities that the bag and the drugs in-question were hers.

“After the tour ended, Urinov and her attorney sent a series of increasingly extortionate letters to Morissette,” the document noted. “Urinov threatened to file a patently frivolous lawsuit against Morissette in the United Kingdom for unspecified claims if Morissette refused to tell British law enforcement that the alleged drugs were hers. However, Urinov communicated, Morissette could put ‘an end to the matter’ by entering into a fixed-term, full-time employment contract of fifteen years with Urinov, under which Urinov would receive an income equivalent to that of a tour director with annual increases and bonuses.”

“Urinov also demanded that Morissette arrange for an immigration attorney to obtain a work visa that would allow Urinov to work in the United States,” the filing continued. “If a visa could not be obtained, Urinov demanded additional compensation.”

However, Morissette clarified in the lawsuit that she “is not interested in employing Urinov for fifteen years—not only because she is a blackmailer, but also because she was a terrible manager of the 2025 tour.” The document then cited a hotel booking error that cost Morissette $70,000, noting this was one of the reasons the singer “refused Urinov’s brazen demands.”

“Urinov’s counsel responded with a carefully worded letter that clearly implied that Urinov would report Morissette to the British authorities for drug trafficking in addition to suing her unless she capitulated to Urinov’s demands for employment and compensation,” the document stated. “Morissette brings this lawsuit reluctantly. She is aware of the attacks on her character that may ensue. But Morissette will not agree to work with an incompetent blackmailer for the next fifteen years or pay her a ransom under the gun. She has no choice but to sue.”

Per the filing, Morissette seeks compensatory damages “of an amount in excess of $75,000,” punitive damages, as well as other relief “as the Court deems just and proper.” She also demanded a trial by jury.

An attorney for Urinov did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. However, in August, Urinov filed her own claim against Morissette in London’s King Bench Division.