Andrea Bocelli Invites Timothée Chalamet to One of His Concerts After Opera Dig

Andrea Bocelli extended a concert invitation to Timothée Chalamet after the actor suggested “no one cares” about opera, noting more exposure to the art form could change the Oscar nominee’s tune.

After Chalamet sparked controversy last week over a resurfaced clip that showed the “Marty Supreme” star saying he had no interest “working in ballet or opera,” Bocelli, a famed tenor, said he was “surprised” by his “fellow artist’s” remarks.

“I believe we often tend to keep our distance from what we have not yet truly encountered,” Bocelli told People in an interview published Wednesday. “Opera and ballet are art forms that have crossed centuries and continue to speak to the human heart, because they answer a deep need for beauty, truth and emotion.”

Per Bocelli, ballet and opera are “not arts of the past, but living languages that can still move us, make us reflect and bring different generations together.”

Because of this, Bocelli felt that Chalamet could change his mind on the subject, which is why he chose to invite him to a future performance of his.

“I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothée, who understands the power of emotions, may one day discover that opera and dance draw from that very same source,” he continued. “Should he ever be curious, I would be happy to welcome him as a guest at one of my concerts. Sometimes it only takes a few minutes of hearing this music live to understand why, after centuries, it continues to be loved all over the world.”

Chalamet does have a number of chances to see Bocelli perform this year, as the singer is in the middle of his Romanza 30th Anniversary tour, which concludes in December.

Bocelli’s commentary came nearly a week after Chalamet’s February comments at a Variety-CNN town hall spurred a flurry of responses from stage stars and opera houses, including the Royal Ballet and Opera, who wrote in response: “Ballet and opera have never existed in isolation — they have continually informed, inspired, and elevated other art forms. Their influence can be felt across theatre, film, contemporary music, fashion and beyond. For centuries, these disciplines have shaped the way artists create and audiences experience culture and today millions of people around the world continue to enjoy and engage with them.”

Additionally, the Metropolitan Opera House, opera singer Isabel Leonard, dancer Fernando Montaño, Jamie Lee Curtis and more spoke out against Chalamet’s viral comment.

However, many others have come to the actor’s defense, with some claiming the comment was taken out of context, given it was a small snippet of a larger conversation. In fact, the New York Times even went as far as to suggest that Chalamet’s controversial stance may’ve been correct, publishing an opinion piece titled, “Timothée Chalamet Has a Point About Ballet.”

Chalamet has yet to officially release a statement on the drama, despite it raging on.