Andy Taylor, the former Duran Duran guitarist who helped the British pop rock band skyrocket to success in the 1980s, died on Monday, Nov. 23. He was 65.

A joint statement from the band and his family announced his death on Wednesday, “following a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.” Taylor died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, per the statement.

“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed,” the band wrote in a shared statement on Instagram.

“It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us,” the statement continued. “When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared.”

During the 2022 ceremony, Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon read a letter from Taylor, publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer four years prior.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different,” Taylor’s letter read. “So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.”

On Wednesday, Taylor’s wife Tracey shared: “To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first.”

Taylor was a member of Duran Duran from 1980 to 1986 and performed on their first three albums, which spawned hits including “Girls on Film” and “Hungry Like the Wolf.” He rejoined the band again from 2001 to 2006.

The current Duran Duran lineup includes Le Bon, John Taylor (no relation to Andy) and Nick Rhodes.