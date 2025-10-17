Kiss Bandmates, Pearl Jam, Mötley Crüe and More Mourn Guitarist Ace Frehley: ‘Irreplaceable Rock Soldier’

Fellow rock musicians mourned the loss of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Kiss founding member and lead guitarist Ace Frehley on Thursday, celebrating his impact on the genre.

“He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history,” Kiss bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley said in a joint statement. “He is and will always be a part of Kiss’ legacy. Our thoughts are with [Frehley’s wife] Jeanette, [his daughter] Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Frehley passed away after being hospitalized after a fall in a recording studio last month. He was 74.

Simmons also wrote his own tribute to his bandmate and friend, saying “no one can touch Ace’s legacy.” He also wrote that he was disappointed the rock star would not be in attendance to be honored at the Kennedy Center Honors in December.

Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on! — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 16, 2025

Simmons and Stanley were among many rock music industry peers who weighed in on the guitarist’s passing, with groups like Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe also paying their respects on social media.

Motley Crue’s guitarist John 5 penned a tribute to Frehley, saying he was “shocked & saddened” by his passing. The two had been friends for over 30 years. “Ace Frehley changed the world,” he wrote. “He influenced millions of people & changed my life.”

The Kennedy Center said that their dedication to Frehley’s legacy would still be held in his honor in December.

Keep reading for more tributes to the late rock star.

I am so shocked & saddened that this happened to my hero & my friend. I’ve known Ace since 1988 & we’ve been very close ever since then. Ace Frehley changed the world. He influenced millions of people & changed my life. I will miss you my friend.#RIPAceFrehley #RIPSpaceace pic.twitter.com/AXCTxH41aJ — John 5 🎸 (@john5guitarist) October 16, 2025

Ace Frehley, Eddie, Me in awe…

📸: Danny Clinch



I heard about Ace Frehley‘s passing from Rick Friel who I played with in a band called Shadow. Rick was also the first guy on the bus in 1977 with a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978… pic.twitter.com/0oULzn0A5H — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 16, 2025

@ace_frehley Ace, my brother, I surely cannot thank you enough for the years of great music, the many festivals we've done together and your lead guitar on Nothing But A Good Time. All my love and respect, from my family and myself – may you rest in peace!!! #AceFrehley pic.twitter.com/Vb5IIPYPxu — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) October 16, 2025

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Ace Frehley. Thank you for the decades of music inspiring generations with your electrifying guitar work and unforgettable stage presence. Your sound helped define rock ’n’ roll. Our thoughts are with Ace’s family,… pic.twitter.com/tRQTGNVCUl — Gibson (@gibsonguitar) October 16, 2025

It has now been officially confirmed and released by the family that my friend of 40 years @ace_frehley has passed away. This is beyond words for me on many levels. My condolences to Jeanette, Monique and all the fellow fans. I will air a special tribute to Ace tonight on… pic.twitter.com/TSIus5y0zd — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) October 16, 2025

The Kennedy Center is saddened to hear of the passing of one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees, Ace Frehley of the band KISS.



We send our deepest condolences to his friends, his family, and millions of fans worldwide.



We will be paying tribute to this "rock soldier", his… pic.twitter.com/7wkAHIufDE — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) October 16, 2025

Ace Frehley, the original Spaceman of KISS and one of rock’s most electrifying guitarists, has pased awat at age 74. From his soaring solos to his larger-than-life spirit, he changed the sound of rock forever and he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/4aNOTTUVAE — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 16, 2025

(1/3) In Memoriam: @ace_frehley was the co-founder and original guitarist of 2014 Inductees @KISS. Known for his distinctive licks, flashy pyrotechnics, and his alter ego – the “Spaceman” – Frehley also contributed lead vocals on songs such as “Shock Me” and “Rocket Ride,” and… pic.twitter.com/3zYM9ks8lY — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) October 16, 2025