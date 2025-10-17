Kiss Bandmates, Pearl Jam, Mötley Crüe and More Mourn Guitarist Ace Frehley: ‘Irreplaceable Rock Soldier’

“He is and will always be a part of Kiss’ legacy,” Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley say

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons arrive at London airport for Kiss' first European tour in May 1976. (Peter Cade/Central Press/Getty Images)
Fellow rock musicians mourned the loss of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Kiss founding member and lead guitarist Ace Frehley on Thursday, celebrating his impact on the genre.

“He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history,” Kiss bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley said in a joint statement. “He is and will always be a part of Kiss’ legacy. Our thoughts are with [Frehley’s wife] Jeanette, [his daughter] Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Frehley passed away after being hospitalized after a fall in a recording studio last month. He was 74.

Simmons also wrote his own tribute to his bandmate and friend, saying “no one can touch Ace’s legacy.” He also wrote that he was disappointed the rock star would not be in attendance to be honored at the Kennedy Center Honors in December.

Simmons and Stanley were among many rock music industry peers who weighed in on the guitarist’s passing, with groups like Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe also paying their respects on social media.

Motley Crue’s guitarist John 5 penned a tribute to Frehley, saying he was “shocked & saddened” by his passing. The two had been friends for over 30 years. “Ace Frehley changed the world,” he wrote. “He influenced millions of people & changed my life.”

The Kennedy Center said that their dedication to Frehley’s legacy would still be held in his honor in December.

Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley attends the Build Series in New York City, 2018. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Keep reading for more tributes to the late rock star.

paul stanley kiss
