Ariana Grande compared living through the fan backlash to her “Petal” music video to being in an episode of “Black Mirror.”

While talking with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on the “Las Culturistas” podcast Tuesday, Grande got candid about the reaction to her “Petal” music video that debuted back in July. Fans cared much less about the music video itself than they did about Grande’s physical appearance. Many worried about how thin she appeared in the video – which is about a person changing things about their personality and appearance to fit a mold – and the discourse shifted away from the music.

“It was a fun thing that that video — with the intention of really spelling it out — had its own meta insane perception,” Grande said. “It’s ‘Black Mirror.’ I really thought it was going to be, like, a reveal, me sharing a vulnerable [part of myself].”

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She added later: “I’d put it out again today. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

During her Eternal Sunshine tour, the “Hate That I Made You Love Me” singer found herself at the center of online discourse surrounding her weight and health. Grande performed at every scheduled tour date, but took a deliberate step away from the spotlight post-tour.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” an August statement from her reps read. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

Grande appeared on the show to promote not just her upcoming film “Focker-In-Law” but also her newly announced Eternal Sunshine tour documentary headed to Peacock. She told the host that while fans and viewers “distorted” what her intent was with the “Petal” video, she loved working on it with those who appeared in it alongside her.

“We’ve all been told some kind of interesting thing about ourselves that has nothing to do with the art or our talent or our work. It was a very beautiful day on set.”