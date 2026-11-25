“You Can See Everything” star Amanda Seyfried confessed to “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday that she told “a lot of people” she was in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary before it came out.

The doc, which took the world by storm last month and lit up the box office, left both critics and everyday moviegoers shocked when it hit theaters in October. Among the film’s many beguiling peculiarities and surprises is Seyfried’s presence in it. The actress, who played Holmes in the Hulu limited series “The Dropout,” is brought in to reprise her role and play Holmes in the film in dramatized reenactments of encounters that were not caught on camera.

Seyfried’s role in “You Can See Everything” was not advertised or disclosed in any of the film’s early marketing materials, making her appearance in it one of the year’s biggest screen surprises. The shocking nature of her involvement, however, was not the result of any extraordinary indiscretion on Seyfried’s part.

“I’m the most indiscreet person I’ve ever met in my life. How the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps?” Seyfried remarked Tuesday night. “I told a lot of people, but I guess I could trust them all.”

In response, Fallon asked Seyfried if she felt like she could not even “slip up” once over the past year about the film.

“I did. I told a lot of people,” Seyfried replied. “One person tweeted something and Nathan was like, ‘Hey, what is this?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

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“It was never my intention to recreate Elizabeth Holmes ever again,” Seyfried told Fallon. “But Nathan Fielder, the director, just reached out and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to pick your brain about your experience playing Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout,” and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s weird. Why?’”

“Emma Stone connected us and I was thinking that maybe he wanted me for, like, a fiction show,” the actress explained. “Then we talked for an hour on FaceTime about Elizabeth Holmes and he told me that he had lived with her for a month before she went to prison, and I was like, ‘What?’ I just didn’t expect it.”

Seyfried admitted that she was very “insecure” about reprising her “Dropout” role for the documentary. Furthermore, she said that her expanded role in the film’s second half came about “organically.”

“They had done this whole documentary, and then I just jumped in kind of last minute and then it turned into something else. And I was so curious that we kept organically deciding to do more things,” she recalled. “I was so insecure about it.”