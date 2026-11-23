When I think about Jay Roach’s comedy “Meet the Parents” and its many sequels — including John Hamburg’s new one, “Focker-in-Law” — I find myself pondering the age-old expression: “If you have to explain a joke, it’s not funny.”

A lot of people think that’s true, and maybe it is, but I think the opposite is also true. If a joke isn’t funny, I think the comedian should have to explain why they thought it was.

The joke in the “Meet the Parents” movies is that there is a man named Gaylord Focker. There’s more to it than that, but if we’re being honest, not much. We’re laughing at him more than we’re laughing with him. Gaylord, played by Ben Stiller, is the brunt of every joke. It’s allegedly funny that he’s so pathologically insecure he’ll go to any length to earn the approval of others, no matter who he hurts in the process. It’s allegedly funny that he’s a nurse, not a doctor. It’s allegedly funny that his name is, again, “Gaylord Focker.”

But why? Why, exactly, are we supposed to think Gaylord Focker’s name funny? Is it because his first name has the word “gay” in it? Is it because his last name sounds like a swear word? Why is it supposed to be funny that he’s a nurse, and not a doctor? Is it because he’s a man, and no man would choose to be a nurse? Why is it funny that he’s tormented by his obsessive, uncontrollable yearning to be loved? Is it because he’s hurting inside? How is laughing at Gaylord Focker any different from laughing when a bully trips another child and makes them faceplate on the asphalt?

The fourth film, “Focker-in-Law,” continues the franchise’s mean streak. Gaylord and his wife Pam (Teri Polo) have two grown children, Samantha (Beanie Feldstein) and Henry (Skyler Gisondo). They’re all taking a trip to see Pam’s father, Jack (Robert De Niro), who’s turning 80 years old, and along the way Gaylord runs afoul of a woman named Olivia (Ariana Grande), who thinks he’s a creep who urinated in her handbag and stole her birth control. It was, in his defense, a misunderstanding, but from Olivia’s perspective he’s a dangerous creep who makes her fear for her safety. These are the jokes.

Surprise! Olivia is actually Henry’s girlfriend, and what’s more, he’s going to ask Olivia to marry him. Why Henry thinks the birthday party of a grandfather Olivia’s never met is the most romantic time to get engaged is never addressed. Instead we watch as Gaylord discovers, to his horror, that she’s a more confident, more successful, more emotionally mature human being than he is. Even Jack, who hated Gaylord with a fiery passion before begrudgingly accepting him into the family, takes an immediate shine to her. So Gaylord goes to disturbing lengths to sabotage his son’s happiness, because all that matters is his own selfish, ugly, dangerous compulsion to keep Henry all to himself.

Meanwhile, poor Olivia is trapped in a disturbingly awkward situation, with a potential father-in-law who is — as far as she knows — some kind of predator. And we are, again, supposed to think this is all very, very, very funny. (And I swear to god, if I get quoted in a poster because my “Focker-in-Law” review includes the words “very, very, very funny,” I’m going to raise such a stink.)

I appreciate everyone’s commitment to the bit. Or, since the studio is clutching at straws by revisiting these characters again, maybe it’s more accurate to say I appreciate their commitment to a steady paycheck. Either way, Ben Stiller hurtles himself at this material, oblivious or apathetic to its underlying grotesquery, as if he married the “Meet the Parents” franchise and believes his “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part” vow to be legally binding. Robert De Niro barely needs to show up, but he showed up anyway, always a good sport. Teri Polo is criminally underserved by the screenplay, Beanie Feldstein has tragically little to do, and Skyler Gisondo is fittingly meek as Gaylord’s clearly suffering son.

But it’s Ariana Grande who almost, almost makes this film function. She’s confident, engaging, and decent, and that’s a welcome change of pace. At one point Gaylord realizes he’s acting just like Jack did in the first movie, by viewing his child’s potential spouse with scorn and suspicion. That’s a reasonable starting point for a sequel, but making Gaylord the protagonist instead of Olivia — whose plight is more sympathetic and has more comedic potential — does the film no favors. It’s a painful and pointless experience, which refuses to come to any new conclusions about these characters, other than making them learn the same lessons they already learned years ago.

Lots of people in my theater laughed at “Focker-in-Law.” More power to them, I suppose. It’s not my job to relay other people’s taste in comedy. It’s my job to explain my own. I’ve always struggled to find the appeal of these movies, and since I’ve clearly got the minority opinion, that means everyone else wins and I lose. Congratulations. I mean it. You saw a good movie and I saw a bad one. I’m glad you had a better time at the cinema, but I can’t pretend I shared it. I can only describe why these films bounce off of me. If anyone else feels the same way, hopefully you can take some solace in the fact that you’re not alone.

I suppose a day may come when I think these Focker movies are hilarious. Then again, a day may also come when the courage of men fails, when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship. But it is not this day. An hour of butt-biting dogs and shattered taxidermy cats, when the age of cinema comes crashing down, but it is not this day. This day I write, by all that I hold dear, on this good website, and I bid you understand, good readers of TheWrap, that to some of us, these Fockin’ films aren’t funny.

“Focker-in-Law” premieres in theaters on Nov. 25.