Billy Strings Breaks a Leg Doing Skateboard Trick Before Show Encore: ‘Heard It Snap Over the Screaming Crowd!’

He didn’t break a string, but Billy Strings sure broke a leg.

The world-class bluegrass guitarist snapped a leg bone this weekend between his final set and the encore during a show at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday while attempting a skateboarding trick backstage.

“Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!! Saturday night I walked off stage right before the encore I was all zazzed up from a really fun show,” Strings wrote Monday on Facebook. “I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg. I heard it snap over the screaming crowd!! Sounded like a damn 2×4.”

Strings says he’s got to postpone some upcoming shows while he recovers – something he doesn’t want to have to do.

“It’s been an interesting couple days to say the least complete with the most extreme pain and crazy ketamine trips and operations stuff but the staff here at UVA rules,” he wrote, along with pictures of his X-rays. “They screwed me all back together. They are absolute angels on Earth. I had every intention of carrying on with the tour and Dave Grohling it. He even texted me and offered me the throne!”

Strings assured his fans he’d be back onstage in no time, however.

“I really don’t want to let anybody down, but after some long talks with these doctors, my friends, band and colleagues, my wife etc.. I should probably let this thing heal. I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery and these first few days are really important as far as keeping this thing elevated and letting it heal. Plus I’m all messed up on pain killers and stuff. It’s a dumb ass mistake and it’s all my fault .. I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do , ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something.”

Strings’s final tour shows in Charleston and Fishers were rescheduled to later this year.